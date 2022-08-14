What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare

Read full article on original website
Attorney General’s Office: Montana on track to triple last year’s fentanyl seizures
The Joseph P. Mazurek Justice Building in Helena which houses the Attorney General's Office, the Montana Supreme Court and the state law library (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Montana is on track to triple last year’s record-setting fentanyl seizures, according to a news release Tuesday from the...
State lawmakers prepare proposals to improve children mental health care
Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin is working on proposals for the next legislative session to help children suffering from mental health problems. (Annie Otzen/Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are working on bills ahead of the 2023 legislative session to help the tens of thousands of children who are suffering with mental health issues.
Voting laws trial begins by zeroing in on how new regs affect Native Americans
Attorneys discuss motions during the opening of a two-week trial for three voting laws passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Three laws, two-weeks’ worth of testimony and evidence, and more than two dozen lawyers kicked off a trial that will decide...
Nearly $17.8 million granted to two Idaho transportation improvement projects
State of Idaho Transportation Department headquarters in Boise on March 21, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) A total of nearly $17.8 million was granted to two transportation improvement projects in Idaho through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The law invested $1.66 billion in grants toward low...
COVID-19 levels and hospitalizations remain high where more than half of state residents live
One-third of Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, a federal designation that carries a recommendation for universal masking indoors away from home. Those counties are home to more than half of Wisconsin residents and range from major metropolitan areas to much smaller and lesser-populated parts of the state.
Evers announces new grant program to help owners of contaminated private wells
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday a new $10 million grant program to help people replace, reconstruct, treat or abandon private wells in an effort to improve access to clean drinking water across the state. The program, which is based on the previously existing Well Compensation Grant Program, is estimated...
Fire wardens limit number of burn permits as Idaho faces dangerous fire conditions
During the summer of 2022, more than 1,300 people have worked to knock down the Moose Fire in south central Idaho. In this photo, firefighters chase spot fires along U.S. Highway 93 in the Red Rock/Comet Creek area. (Mike McMillian/Salmon-Challis National Forest) Rising temperatures over the past few weeks have...
Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
The Minnesota Nurses Association can call a strike with 10 days notice. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages.
With number of essential workers up, hazard pay is down
Meatpacking workers, already working in hazardous conditions, faced a high risk of COVID-19 infection during the pandemic. Photo courtesy of U.S. General Accountability Office. When the divided Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz came to a $500 milion agreement on compensating frontline workers for putting their health at risk during...
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt proposed Wednesday construction of four-lane highway connecting southwest and southeast Kansas by way of Wichita to promote the kind of economic return on investment Interstate 70 delivered for decades to the state’s northern tier. Schmidt, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Laura...
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections
Since 2006, hurricane evacuation plans for Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans have called for residents to be taken to a Tangipahoa Parish campground. That arrangement ended in June when state health officials determined the campground was an unsuitable evacuation site for nursing home residents. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Ahead...
Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending
A lawsuit, filed in Jackson County Circuit Court by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, challenges a new state law increasing funding for city police (photo courtesy of Missouri Governor's Office). Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri arguing a...
Montana Board of Public Ed approves settlement from lawsuit
On a unanimous voice vote Monday, the Montana Board of Public Education voted to approve a settlement agreement between itself and States Newsroom, which operates the Daily Montana, and the Montana Federation of Public Employees. Earlier this year, the news outlet and union sued the Board of Public Ed, alleging...
VDOE: ‘glaring deficiencies’ in history standards and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin is going to Michigan this month to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.—WJLA. • Youngkin doubled down on his recent criticism of the Department of Justice, saying “there’s been a lot of lost faith in the DOJ.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Youngkin’s...
Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say
The view on May 12, 2021 looking upstream at the ten foot diameter riveted steel outlet conduit, and adjacent manifold pipes. Reservoir releases through the control tower were reported by Big Lost River Irrigation District personnel to be 255 cubic feet per second on this day, as documented in a 2021 Idaho Department of Water Resources dam inspection record. (Courtesy of the Idaho Department of Water Resources)
Community risk level decreases as Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID-19 cases in the last week
This colorized scanning electron micrograph image shows a COVID-19 patient’s cell (green) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (purple). | Courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus cases saw a sizable increase compared to past weeks, according to a weekly report from the Michigan Department of...
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
A Minneapolis police officer stands near the scene of a mass shooting that left eight injured and two dead in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, 2021. Photo by Chad Davis. Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds that like most everywhere else in the U.S., crime is indeed rising in Minnesota — in both rural areas and city centers. And while the Twin Cities region tends to have much higher rates of crime than other areas of the state, the data show that the geography of crime doesn’t always follow a simple urban/rural divide.
PennDOT program offers a second chance to drivers facing suspension | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Good Wednesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. If you’re a Pennsylvania driver facing suspension because you’ve racked up too many points on your license or have been convicted of excessive speeding, a new state program could offer you a second chance. Select motorists who successfully complete the state Department of...
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to...
