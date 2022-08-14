ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, MT

What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare

By Darrell Ehrlick
newsfromthestates.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

State lawmakers prepare proposals to improve children mental health care

Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin is working on proposals for the next legislative session to help children suffering from mental health problems. (Annie Otzen/Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are working on bills ahead of the 2023 legislative session to help the tens of thousands of children who are suffering with mental health issues.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nearly $17.8 million granted to two Idaho transportation improvement projects

State of Idaho Transportation Department headquarters in Boise on March 21, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) A total of nearly $17.8 million was granted to two transportation improvement projects in Idaho through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The law invested $1.66 billion in grants toward low...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder, MT
City
Townsend, MT
State
Montana State
City
Broadus, MT
Local
Montana Health
City
Bozeman, MT
newsfromthestates.com

Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

The Minnesota Nurses Association can call a strike with 10 days notice. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Health Care#The County Lrb Photo#Montanans
newsfromthestates.com

With number of essential workers up, hazard pay is down

Meatpacking workers, already working in hazardous conditions, faced a high risk of COVID-19 infection during the pandemic. Photo courtesy of U.S. General Accountability Office. When the divided Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz came to a $500 milion agreement on compensating frontline workers for putting their health at risk during...
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence

Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
newsfromthestates.com

Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections

Since 2006, hurricane evacuation plans for Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans have called for residents to be taken to a Tangipahoa Parish campground. That arrangement ended in June when state health officials determined the campground was an unsuitable evacuation site for nursing home residents. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Ahead...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
newsfromthestates.com

Montana Board of Public Ed approves settlement from lawsuit

On a unanimous voice vote Monday, the Montana Board of Public Education voted to approve a settlement agreement between itself and States Newsroom, which operates the Daily Montana, and the Montana Federation of Public Employees. Earlier this year, the news outlet and union sued the Board of Public Ed, alleging...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

VDOE: ‘glaring deficiencies’ in history standards and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin is going to Michigan this month to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.—WJLA. • Youngkin doubled down on his recent criticism of the Department of Justice, saying “there’s been a lot of lost faith in the DOJ.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Youngkin’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say

The view on May 12, 2021 looking upstream at the ten foot diameter riveted steel outlet conduit, and adjacent manifold pipes. Reservoir releases through the control tower were reported by Big Lost River Irrigation District personnel to be 255 cubic feet per second on this day, as documented in a 2021 Idaho Department of Water Resources dam inspection record. (Courtesy of the Idaho Department of Water Resources)
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Community risk level decreases as Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID-19 cases in the last week

This colorized scanning electron micrograph image shows a COVID-19 patient’s cell (green) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (purple). | Courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus cases saw a sizable increase compared to past weeks, according to a weekly report from the Michigan Department of...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota

A Minneapolis police officer stands near the scene of a mass shooting that left eight injured and two dead in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, 2021. Photo by Chad Davis. Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds that like most everywhere else in the U.S., crime is indeed rising in Minnesota — in both rural areas and city centers. And while the Twin Cities region tends to have much higher rates of crime than other areas of the state, the data show that the geography of crime doesn’t always follow a simple urban/rural divide.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus

Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy