ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Former SportsCenter Host Keith Olbermann Lands New Job

Outspoken commentator Keith Olbermann has reportedly landed a new media gig. The former ESPN host is reportedly launching his own podcast in coordination with iHeart Media. Olbermann's show will reportedly mix political commentary with sports coverage. "Keith Olbermann is launching a daily podcast next month in partnership with iHeartMedia. Making...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#Sports World#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Dak Prescott Plan

The Dallas Cowboys made the rather controversial decision to let several key wide receivers go or just outright get rid of them during the 2022 offseason. With Cowboys fans clamoring for the team to give star quarterback Dak Prescott more help, the team's actual plan is frustrating some of them.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerging From Tom Brady's Mysterious Absence

Even though Tom Brady is missing valuable practice time, everything seems to be alright. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brady's 10-day absence from camp was pre-planned and then cleared by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also reporting that Brady's family is fine. It's been four days since head coach Todd...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade. The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract. According to NFL...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Huge' Randy Gregory News

Randy Gregory to the Broncos was one of the biggest, most surprising moves of the NFL's offseason. The former Cowboys star appeared to be re-signing in Dallas, but at the last moment, he changed his mind and signed with the AFC West contenders. Unfortunately, Gregory has been recovering from an...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News

It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
602K+
Followers
71K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy