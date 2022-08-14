Read full article on original website
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Former SportsCenter Host Keith Olbermann Lands New Job
Outspoken commentator Keith Olbermann has reportedly landed a new media gig. The former ESPN host is reportedly launching his own podcast in coordination with iHeart Media. Olbermann's show will reportedly mix political commentary with sports coverage. "Keith Olbermann is launching a daily podcast next month in partnership with iHeartMedia. Making...
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan-Notre Dame News
It has already been reported that NBC will be brought back into the mix for the Big Ten's media rights deal. On Tuesday, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal revealed what that could mean for two of the most popular teams in college football - Michigan and Notre Dame. Ourand...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Dak Prescott Plan
The Dallas Cowboys made the rather controversial decision to let several key wide receivers go or just outright get rid of them during the 2022 offseason. With Cowboys fans clamoring for the team to give star quarterback Dak Prescott more help, the team's actual plan is frustrating some of them.
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Report: More Details Emerging From Tom Brady's Mysterious Absence
Even though Tom Brady is missing valuable practice time, everything seems to be alright. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brady's 10-day absence from camp was pre-planned and then cleared by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also reporting that Brady's family is fine. It's been four days since head coach Todd...
Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise
Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade. The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract. According to NFL...
NFL World Reacts To 'Huge' Randy Gregory News
Randy Gregory to the Broncos was one of the biggest, most surprising moves of the NFL's offseason. The former Cowboys star appeared to be re-signing in Dallas, but at the last moment, he changed his mind and signed with the AFC West contenders. Unfortunately, Gregory has been recovering from an...
Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 LLWS game
The stars of tomorrow take the field at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, today at the 2022 Little League World Series. This year's iteration represents the 75th anniversary of the competition. And it should be a doozy, with international teams slated to participate for the first time since 2019. Much remains the same....
Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News
It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell in awe after Bronny James goes viral with epic dunk
Bronny James went viral on Monday after throwing down a sweet dunk on ESPN, eliciting reaction from his dad, Donovan Mitchell and many others on social media.
