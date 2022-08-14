Police investigate threat to J.K. Rowling after tweet supporting Salman Rushdie

Police in the United Kingdom are investigating an online threat to “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who tweeted her concern and support to Salman Rushdie after the “The Satanic Verses” author was attacked in New York.

According to the BBC, Rowling, 57, shared screenshots of a message responding to one of her tweets that read, “Don’t worry, you are next.”

Warner Bros. Discovery condemned the threats in a statement on Sunday. made against “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling after she expressed concern for “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie.

“Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against J.K. Rowling,” the company said in a statement. “We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”

Rowling was among many public figures who tweeted support and well wishes to Rushdie, who was stabbed before delivering a lecture in upstate New York.

“Feeling very sick right now. Let him be OK,” Rowling tweeted on Friday.

According to Rowling, the Twitter user threatened in response, “Don’t worry, you are next.”

The tweet came from a person named Meer Asif Asiz, according to The Guardian. It originated from an account in Pakistan and had been removed by Sunday morning, according to the BBC.

Rowling first reached out to Twitter support about the threats, Rolling Stone reported. The account of the person who tweeted displayed comments praising Hadi Matar, the man accused in the attack on Rushdie, as “a revolutionary Shia fighter following the fatwa.”

Rowling added in a follow-up tweet that police were already involved in the investigation.

“We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out inquiries,” a Police Scotland spokesperson told the BBC.

Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said Sunday that Rushdie is “on the road to recovery.”

