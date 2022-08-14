Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
cbs17
Man injured in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after being shot in Durham, police said on Wednesday. This happened just before 8:30 a.m. near South Roxboro and Bond Streets. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. According to officers, the victim was taken...
1 killed, 1 injured in reported shooting in Durham
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a reported shooting in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.
Warrant: 2 shot in Durham while playing with Nerf guns
A search warrant reveals two people were shot in Durham Aug. 12 while they were playing with nerf guns.
2 teens, 12-year-old boy remain hospitalized after Raleigh club shooting
Raleigh mayor, police chief speak after night club shooting injures 6 children. Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since a shooting at a nightclub last Friday left six children injured. “No one in Raleigh should be okay with what happened Friday...
cbs17
Report released on deadly Wilson crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
cbs17
New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
Former Raleigh police officer arrested after fake drug arrests
Raleigh, N.C. — A former Raleigh police officer has been arrested in connection to a string of wrongful drug arrests between 2019 and 2020. Authorities allege that, between December 2019 and May 2020, Detective Omar Abdullah used an informant named Dennis Leon Williams Jr. on controlled drug buys that led to Black men being arrested and jailed on drug trafficking charges.
Remains of Durham man who disappeared in 2020 found, search warrant executed
A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July.
cbs17
Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
$100K reward offered for suspect in North Carolina deputy’s murder
The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff's deputy.
cbs17
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on Durham streets: What can be done to address this?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From dirt bikes passing and weaving between cars to groups of ATV riders blocking traffic on city streets, the people of Durham have brought concerns to CBS 17 about all-terrain vehicles creating traffic hazards on the roads. CBS 17 viewers have sent in videos of...
cbs17
Durham homicide clearance rate improves, but several families still wait for murder cases to be solved
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Twenty-three people have been shot and killed in Durham so far this year, but Durham Police are making progress on solving these cases, according to a crime report released this week. On Thursday, Durham Chief of Police Chief Andrews will present the department’s second-quarter crime...
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
cbs17
‘Could have shot the clerk, but chose not to’: warrant details accounts of Durham man’s armed gas station robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On July 18 the Durham Police Department arrested 29-year-old Christian Davis for six armed robberies that took place throughout the city earlier in the month. On Monday, CBS 17 acquired the warrant that detailed three of those robberies, including one off of Guess Road, where...
21-Year-Old Charged for Fatal Hit and Run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC – A 21-year-old Raleigh man was arrested and charged for a fatal hit...
jocoreport.com
Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck
HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
cbs17
2 taken to hospital; ‘jaws of life’ used to rescue driver in head-on Morrisville wreck, police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews had to use the “jaws of life” to free one driver after a head-on crash closed a road in Morrisville for two hours Monday evening, police said. The wreck happened just before 7:20 p.m. at 10217 Chapel Hill Road, which is a...
cbs17
Search continues for gunman in Wake County Deputy’s death, $100k reward offered
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continued on Monday for whoever is responsible for gunning down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his team will not stop until whoever is responsible is brought to justice. “We’ll be out there until we...
cbs17
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
WRAL
Raleigh's police chief, mayor speak out after kids shot at Raleigh night club
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's police chief and mayor are reacting for the first time since a shooting at a nightclub last Friday left six children injured.
