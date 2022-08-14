ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Man injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after being shot in Durham, police said on Wednesday. This happened just before 8:30 a.m. near South Roxboro and Bond Streets. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. According to officers, the victim was taken...
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

Report released on deadly Wilson crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Former Raleigh police officer arrested after fake drug arrests

Raleigh, N.C. — A former Raleigh police officer has been arrested in connection to a string of wrongful drug arrests between 2019 and 2020. Authorities allege that, between December 2019 and May 2020, Detective Omar Abdullah used an informant named Dennis Leon Williams Jr. on controlled drug buys that led to Black men being arrested and jailed on drug trafficking charges.
RALEIGH, NC
#Shooting#Durham Police#Violent Crime
cbs17

Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
jocoreport.com

Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck

HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

