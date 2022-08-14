ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF named among most dog-friendly cities in America, study says

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqaGk_0hGucUYQ00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are you living in San Francisco and thinking about having a furry friend? You might want to consider it.

San Francisco is one of the most dog-friendly cities in America, according to a study by SmartAsset. The City was ranked ninth in the study and first among California cities.

SF homeowners are leaving — here’s where they’re going, according to one study

The study says San Francisco is the “most walkable,” which means many errands can be done on foot. San Francisco dog owners also have access to the fifth-highest number of dog parks per capita — 4.5 dog parks for every 100,000 residents.

There are 202 dog-friendly restaurants and four dog-friendly shopping centers in San Francisco.

Another factor that contributes to San Francisco’s top-10 ranking is the weather. Less rain means more opportunities for your dog to go outside, according to the study. San Francisco has an average of 27.9 rainy days per year, which is the twenty-second lowest of the cities analyzed.

Top 10 most dog-friendly cities

  1. St. Petersberg, FL
  2. Tucson, AZ
  3. Tampa, FL
  4. Portland, OR
  5. Madison, WI
  6. Las Vegas, NV
  7. Arlington, VA
  8. Minneapolis, MN
  9. San Francisco, CA
  10. St. Louis, MO

Other notables on list: Sacramento (11th), Oakland (27th), San Jose (36th) and Fremont (64th). For a list of dog parks in San Francisco, visit San Francisco Recreation & Parks website here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQ3iq_0hGucUYQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zQuy_0hGucUYQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ0Pi_0hGucUYQ00

KRON On is streaming news live now

Methodology

The study analyzed 97 of the largest cities in the country.

To compile the ranking, four factors were considered: the number of dog parks per 100K residents, dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly shopping centers, and pet stores/veterinarian offices. Other factors measured include average home sales price, walk score and average annual days of rain.

The study weighed the number of dog parks twice more than any other metric. The full study can be read here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From

As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

It’s a Vibe: Gen Z is Happy With San Francisco’s Jobs and Lifestyle, According to Latest Studies

Ask a resident about San Francisco and anyone who’s a millennial or older will likely tell you it is a city of challenges. They’ll cite everything from homelessness to expensive housing to the Covid exodus. But new research indicates that SF’s Gen Z—a.k.a residents born in 1997 or after— are more satisfied with many aspects of life here than Gen Zers living in other U.S. cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Francisco 2022

Ever since the 1960s, San Francisco has been a vibrant melting pot of free thinkers, bohemians, and anything a little unconventional. The Californian city has been at the forefront of many progressive movements from the beat generation to the revolutionary gay-rights crusade. With its reputation for being alternative and funky,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#United States#Minneapolis#Smartasset
nomadlawyer.org

7 Best Places to Visit in San Francisco, California

San Francisco is home to some of the most iconic icons of all time. The iconic Cable Cars are an important part of the city’s culture, and you can find a collection of these famous vehicles at the San Francisco Cable Car Museum. We have shortlisted Top 7 Places...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

The Unofficial Historian of SF’s Quirky Side

When she moved to San Francisco in 1982, Lakeside resident Monika Trobits immediately fell in love with all the usual things – the weather, the views, the people, you name it. But in time she developed a deep fascination with the stranger and more unusual aspects of life in the city. She decided to launch an informal second career studying, touring, and teaching about some of the odder aspects of life in the city by the bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

How These Iconic Restaurants Are Keeping a Lost San Francisco Tradition Alive

It’s a familiar tale for those who’ve lived in San Francisco long enough when the end of one city tradition must make way for a new one. And with the reopening of the Sir Francis Drake Hotel as the Beacon Grand this spring, the 80-year-old tradition of the Beefeaters has come to an end. But for Eddie Strickland, who wore the red uniform at the Union Square hotel for nearly 20 years, the tradition lives on in a new way: Strickland is hanging his flower-rimmed hats in four San Francisco dining institutions, as symbols of days now gone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs

Whether you adore strolling through California's incredible national forests or prefer beach vibes with stunning coasts and charming seaside cities, the road trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs has you covered. Whichever route you take, you'll be sure of an unforgettable drive. The 550-mile road trip from San Francisco...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf

Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy