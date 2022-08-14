Read full article on original website
Depth on defensive line for Wisconsin 'has the chance to do something special'
Wisconsin defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej is excited about the depth he has on the defensive line this fall for the Badgers.
What we're watching: Power 25 national high school football games of the week (Week 0)
Nine SBLive Power 25 high school teams will begin their seasons this week.
Nebraska Basketball: First-Team All-Sec Forward Visits Cornhuskers
Former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on August 17, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Johnson’s final four schools are Nebraska, Western Kentucky, Kansas State, and Memphis per Tipton. Johnson was a First-Team All-Sec selection in 2020, as he averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 54.4% from the field. Johnson got off to a hot start in 2021. Across four games, he averaged 16.0 points per game while shooting 64.1% from the field and 42.9% from three. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the court on December 12, 2020, against Florida State. He was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. He entered the transfer portal on May 1, 2022. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Cornhuskers seen as a team to "watch out for" on the recruiting trail
Dates to Mark Down From Oklahoma City's 2022-23 Schedule Release
As the summer comes to a close, anticipation is high and the Thunder's schedule is finally set in stone.
