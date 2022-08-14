Democrats' spending bill 'disaster for America,' will hit working families hardest: Rep. Jason Smith

ABC's Jonathan Karl pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Sunday about the Inflation Reduction Act, wondering if the moniker was a bit "Orwellian." The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week as a negotiated version of the Build Back Better Act. The $739 billion measure passed without any "yes" votes from Republicans, who argued that it is packed with unnecessary spending and will not address rising inflation, with many citing a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that said the legislation will have a "negligible" effect on inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO