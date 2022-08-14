Democrats' spending bill 'disaster for America,' will hit working families hardest: Rep. Jason Smith

Read full article on original website
anonymous
3d ago
the middle class is what keeps this country running. democrats have long to destroy it
Reply(8)
17
Related
Democrat adviser: GOP is ‘basically a domestic terrorist cell operating in America’
DNC and DCCC adviser Kurt Bardella likened Republicans to "a domestic terrorist cell" while appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Tuesday. After fill-in host Tiffany Cross once again insisted that there should be no distinction between Republicans and right-wing extremists, she admonished the GOP for allegedly inspiring attacks against the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago raid against Donald Trump.
FOXBusiness
Democrats named massive spending bill ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ to ‘gaslight’ Americans: Missouri Treasurer
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick provides perspective on Democrats' attempt to reduce painful inflation rates impacting Americans, arguing that only the "Democratic Party of today" would deceptively name a colossal spending bill the "Inflation Reduction Act." SCOTT FITZPATRICK: You know, only...
Chris Hayes proclaims Biden signing Inflation Reduction Act a 'huge day for the country, the planet, everyone'
MSNBC Host Chris Hayes expressed joy over President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday, suggesting, "It is also a huge day for the country, for the planet, for Joe Biden, for White House, for everyone." Biden signed the massive $739 billion social spending, tax and climate change bill into...
In a growing schism in the GOP, Matt Gaetz slammed Kevin McCarthy at CPAC: 'He should not be the leader of the Republican conference'
Speaking to Gaetz, Steve Bannon suggested that Jim Jordan of Ohio should take over McCarthy's post as GOP leader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
'Oh boy': Kinzinger reacts to GOP Sen. Tom Cotton's Jan. 6 hearing remarks
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton’s remarks on the January 6 hearings, and Democratic groups supporting election deniers in hopes of improving their chances in the upcoming midterm elections.
Big Sunday Show reacts to Harris commenting on Mar-a-Lago raid: 'She's made a mark... a very bad mark'
"The Big Sunday Show" hosts Tammy Bruce, Andrew McCarthy, Sean Duffy and Jackie DeAngelis discussed Vice President Kamala Harris decision to speak out on the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week. Harris's comments mark a stark contrast from the position taken by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the matter.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spending bill moves US economy toward 'neo-Marxist,' collectivist model: Former Treasury official
Former Treasury official Monica Crowley said the Inflation Reduction Act moves the U.S. economy toward a "more neo-Marxist," collectivist model Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." MONICA CROWLEY: [Democrats] have a critical group of people on their side protecting them, which is the press. When you have the protection of the...
Tomi Lahren torches NYC leaders for housing migrants at upscale hotel: 'Every taxpayer should be outraged'
OutKick host Tomi Lahren slammed New York City Mayor Adams on "Fox and Friends First" Tuesday after a report that illegal immigrants bussed into the city from Texas are being given taxpayer-funded lodging at a Manhattan luxury hotel. TOMI LAHREN: Every American taxpayer should be outraged by this. And if...
I hope Trump doesn't win the Republican nomination in 2024 because we can still have MAGA policies 'without the baggage', his ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says
Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, said Monday that he hopes the former president does not run again in 2024, and if he does he loses the GOP nomination. 'We've got younger people, it's time for Donald Trump to sort of go to the sideline, continue to push the policies that made him so popular,' Mulvaney said on NewsNation's 'Banfield' Monday.
The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’
Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
Liz Cheney's last plea for 'truth' to win: GOP Rep. says election fraud claims are a 'cancer' on democracy and slams Republican colleagues in ad in advance of Wyoming's Tuesday primary - where she is 29 points behind Trump-backed rival
Rep. Liz Cheney launched a new campaign ad Thursday pushing that 'truth' about the 2020 election should win and calling out her political rivals for embracing the big lie, calling it a 'cancer.'. 'As Election Day nears, I want to talk to citizens across our great state and all across...
ABC's Jon Karl cites CBO report, asks Karine Jean-Pierre if the Inflation Reduction Act is 'Orwellian'
ABC's Jonathan Karl pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Sunday about the Inflation Reduction Act, wondering if the moniker was a bit "Orwellian." The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week as a negotiated version of the Build Back Better Act. The $739 billion measure passed without any "yes" votes from Republicans, who argued that it is packed with unnecessary spending and will not address rising inflation, with many citing a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that said the legislation will have a "negligible" effect on inflation.
The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems
The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
Florida State House candidate learned ‘media is truly after’ conservatives from treatment of Trump, DeSantis
Republican Carolina Amesty, who is running for State House in Florida’s District 45, is hardly alone in believing two of her role models, former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., don’t get a fair shake from the press. "The media is truly after conservative Republicans right...
Tammy Bruce calls out Stacey Abrams' 'sleight of hand' on defunding police: 'Exactly like the rest of them'
Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, torching Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for claiming she has not supported efforts to defund police departments. TAMMY BRUCE: What's sad here is that she presents herself as this, you know, renegade, that she is someone new, that this...
‘Half an American dream’: DACA was meant to be temporary. 10 years later, immigrants want relief.
Ten years later, there are 600,000 DACA recipients. They are activists, college students, lawyers, journalists, nurses, teachers.
NBC News
Trump takes down Liz Cheney — and another GOP political dynasty
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Liz Cheney loses by more than 2-to-1 margin in her Wyoming GOP primary. ... Cheney tells NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in exclusive interview: “I don’t think that anybody in any political party should support election deniers.” ... Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka advance in Alaska’s Top 4 Senate primary. ... The Alaska House special heads to ranked-choice finale. ... Rudy Giuliani testifies before special grand jury in Georgia, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. … And a GOP group airs new TV ads hitting Democrats on the economy.
International Business Times
GOP Mocked For Tweet Highlighting Biden Admin's Win In Tackling US-Mexico Border Crisis
The GOP issued a series of tweets Monday criticizing President Joe Biden and the current administration for various reasons, including the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, exactly a year ago; and the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, in a tweet issued about the latter, the GOP's choice of words opened a platform for Biden supporters to band together to commend his efforts, and mock the party while doing so.
Fox News
779K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 30