ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother of man who shot himself after crashing car into US Capitol barricade blames football head trauma

The mother of the man who drove his car into a barricade at the US Capitol, fired a gun into the air and later killed himself as police closed in has said that he was struggling with brain trauma from playing football in his youth. Tamara Cunningham, the mother of 29-year-old Richard Aaron York III, from Dagsboro, Delaware, told The Guardian that she believes that his high school football career led to him suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a condition some players attain following repeated blows to the head during practices and games. “Something was going on...
DAGSBORO, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#U S Supreme Court#Barricade#The Supreme Court#Capitol Police#Befrienders Worldwide
The Independent

Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol

The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
DELAWARE STATE
CarBuzz.com

Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M

An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
insideedition.com

Authorities Identify Man Who Drove into U.S. Capitol Barrier, Shot Himself

A violently chaotic scene unfolded early Sunday morning at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Police told the Associated Press 29-year-old Richard A. York III rammed his car into a barrier on East Capitol Street. It went up in flames before he started firing shots into the air at about 4 a.m. It ended when the man fatally shot himself.
The Independent

The mayor of San Francisco’s long fight to get her brother out of jail over armed robbery that turned fatal

On Monday morning, a California man named Napoleon Brown woke up in a San Francisco jail cell after more than two decades in state prison. He was in the city to seek a reduced sentence for his role in an infamous robbery-carjacking in 2000 that led to the death of his then-girlfriend on the Golden Gate Bridge. He’s already been in prison more than 22 years, and is set to stay another 22 more under a plea deal he reached with prosecutors. On that same Monday morning, his sister, London Breed, woke up in her home in San Francisco’s Haight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Andrew McCarthy Reacts To Unsealing Of FBI Warrant Used In Trump Search: ‘This Warrant Is Clearly Not Limited To Classified Information’

Andrew McCarthy, Fox News Contributor, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the unsealing of the warrant used in the FBI raid of Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The unsealed warrant reveals the FBI took several sets of classified and top secret documents during the hours-long search at Mar-A-Lago.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy