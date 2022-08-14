Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
A former Capitol police officer who was brutally beaten by January 6 rioters said Josh Hawley 'ran like a coward' when the mob broke in
Michael Fanone slammed Josh Hawley after a video of the lawmaker fleeing the Capitol mob was aired. Hawley, who had stirred up protesters, was seen running away as they stormed the Capitol building. "Josh Hawley's a bitch, and he ran like a bitch," Fanone told Politico.
Mother of man who shot himself after crashing car into US Capitol barricade blames football head trauma
The mother of the man who drove his car into a barricade at the US Capitol, fired a gun into the air and later killed himself as police closed in has said that he was struggling with brain trauma from playing football in his youth. Tamara Cunningham, the mother of 29-year-old Richard Aaron York III, from Dagsboro, Delaware, told The Guardian that she believes that his high school football career led to him suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a condition some players attain following repeated blows to the head during practices and games. “Something was going on...
A man died after he collided with a US Capitol barricade in fiery crash and started shooting into the air: police
After the collision, the man started "shooting indiscriminately, ultimately shot and killed himself," a PBS reporter said on Sunday.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Popculture
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
The 27,000 'scumbags' investigators have set their sights on as flood victims are rocked by 'despicable' false claims
A furious government minister has lashed out at the 'scumbags' putting in dodgy claims for flood disaster payments. There have been more than 27,000 suspicious claims made for relief funds intended for victims of this year's floods in NSW and Queensland. Authorities have launched more than 793 investigations into alleged...
3rd teen busted in 'anti-white' attack on Queens bus, allegedly threatened to 'bury' woman in cemetery
A 19-year-old girl who told a 57-year-old woman that she “hates white people” before beating her aboard a Queens MTA bus last month has been charged with hate crimes and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.
Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol
The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Pro-Choice Neighbors Are Fed Up With Weekly Protests
Every Wednesday night, protesters gather in front of the suburban home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And the demonstrations are wearing on his neighbors, Radar has learned. Many of the neighbors believe that Roe v. Wade should never have been overturned but are still annoyed with the protest. Two...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members...
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
GOP lawmaker says he was notified by FBI that his 'life was in danger' by 'some of these same people' threatening law enforcement in wake of Mar-a-Lago raid
"I myself have been notified by the Bureau that my life was put in danger recently by some of the same people," Fitzpatrick said Sunday.
Intense moment cops drag a man to the ground, knee him and punch him after he was busted 'carrying a fake gun out of a pub'
A man has been dragged to the ground by police after he was allegedly caught carrying a fake pistol. NSW Police were called to the Great Western Highway in Kingswood, in Sydney's west on Sunday afternoon after reports a man had left a nearby pub with a firearm. The 33-year-old...
insideedition.com
Authorities Identify Man Who Drove into U.S. Capitol Barrier, Shot Himself
A violently chaotic scene unfolded early Sunday morning at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Police told the Associated Press 29-year-old Richard A. York III rammed his car into a barrier on East Capitol Street. It went up in flames before he started firing shots into the air at about 4 a.m. It ended when the man fatally shot himself.
Mexican National Sentenced for ‘Brutal’ and ‘Horrific Act of Workplace Violence’ Aboard Scallop Boat that Left One Crew Member Dead and Two Injured
A Virginia man and Mexican national was sentenced to spend nearly two decades in federal prison earlier this week over a seafaring spree of violence that left one man dead and two others severely injured on a commercial scalloping boat during the summer of 2018. Franklin “Freddy” Meave Vazquez, 31,...
The mayor of San Francisco’s long fight to get her brother out of jail over armed robbery that turned fatal
On Monday morning, a California man named Napoleon Brown woke up in a San Francisco jail cell after more than two decades in state prison. He was in the city to seek a reduced sentence for his role in an infamous robbery-carjacking in 2000 that led to the death of his then-girlfriend on the Golden Gate Bridge. He’s already been in prison more than 22 years, and is set to stay another 22 more under a plea deal he reached with prosecutors. On that same Monday morning, his sister, London Breed, woke up in her home in San Francisco’s Haight...
Andrew McCarthy Reacts To Unsealing Of FBI Warrant Used In Trump Search: ‘This Warrant Is Clearly Not Limited To Classified Information’
Andrew McCarthy, Fox News Contributor, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the unsealing of the warrant used in the FBI raid of Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The unsealed warrant reveals the FBI took several sets of classified and top secret documents during the hours-long search at Mar-A-Lago.
Wild park brawl between SIXTY men leaves one stabbed and at least five others injured as cops launch urgent probe
A HUGE 60-man brawl broke out in a park leaving one man stabbed and at least five others injured. Police are now investigating after up to 60 people, some armed with weapons, gathered at Sparkhill Park, Birmingham, yesterday at 9pm. A knife, hammer and a chain have been recovered by...
