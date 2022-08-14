LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person. The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.

