Oldham County, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Multiple vehicle crash on Kennedy Bridge causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky is being slowed due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles, one of which appears to have overturned. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. Emergency crews are on the scene. No report of injuries has...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Traffic Accident#Jaguar#Medical Examiner
spectrumnews1.com

5 trucks crash on Kennedy Bridge, halting southbound traffic into Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All southbound traffic on I-65 coming into Louisville was halted Tuesday afternoon when five semi trucks collided on the Kennedy Bridge, Louisville police said. Police fielded the call at 1:17 p.m. and there is at least one person with serious injuries as a result of the...
Wave 3

Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person. The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. According to Louisville Metro police, the car with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman indicted on multiple charges, including murder in Eastern Parkway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
Wave 3

Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit made its way through Louisville on Tuesday, arriving at the fairgrounds for the State Fair. Louisville Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff Department and Kentucky State Fair Board Police were among those that gave the escort. People can come to see...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16

Your Money: Local inflation impact, McDonald's recruiting 50+, Hot Barbie color, Walmart+ bundle. McDonald's races to hire people over 50 as companies seek to lure retirees back to work. Also, how are Kentucky and Indiana impacted by inflation versus other parts of the country? Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Police: 35-year-old man dies in Jennings County motorcycle crash

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A 35-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Jennings County. According to police, Gerald Andrew Branam, of North Vernon, was riding his motorcycle on Aug. 12 on U.S. 50 near the intersection of N. State Road 3 when it crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
foxlexington.com

Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Sunday for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Dr. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
LOUISVILLE, KY

