wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Tuesday night. Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Jacob Street and found a teenager...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
Four arrested in high-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
Wave 3
Multiple vehicle crash on Kennedy Bridge causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky is being slowed due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles, one of which appears to have overturned. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. Emergency crews are on the scene. No report of injuries has...
WLKY.com
'It's just so devastating': Louisville community mourns father of 3 killed in fiery crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who police believe caused a fiery crash that killed a man early Sunday morning on Interstate-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit, appeared in court Monday for the first time since the incident. Forty-two-year-old Maria Gibson (aka Maria Lara) plead not guilty to operating a...
spectrumnews1.com
5 trucks crash on Kennedy Bridge, halting southbound traffic into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All southbound traffic on I-65 coming into Louisville was halted Tuesday afternoon when five semi trucks collided on the Kennedy Bridge, Louisville police said. Police fielded the call at 1:17 p.m. and there is at least one person with serious injuries as a result of the...
Wave 3
Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person. The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.
Wave 3
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. According to Louisville Metro police, the car with...
wdrb.com
Woman indicted on multiple charges, including murder in Eastern Parkway crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
Wave 3
Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit made its way through Louisville on Tuesday, arriving at the fairgrounds for the State Fair. Louisville Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff Department and Kentucky State Fair Board Police were among those that gave the escort. People can come to see...
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
Wave 3
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/16
Your Money: Local inflation impact, McDonald's recruiting 50+, Hot Barbie color, Walmart+ bundle. McDonald's races to hire people over 50 as companies seek to lure retirees back to work. Also, how are Kentucky and Indiana impacted by inflation versus other parts of the country? Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
WLKY.com
Police: 35-year-old man dies in Jennings County motorcycle crash
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A 35-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Jennings County. According to police, Gerald Andrew Branam, of North Vernon, was riding his motorcycle on Aug. 12 on U.S. 50 near the intersection of N. State Road 3 when it crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
wdrb.com
Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Sunday for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Dr. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
