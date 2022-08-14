ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-Boy Reveals Beyoncé's 'Thique' Was Originally Made In 2014

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album has already garnered widespread acclaim and predictions for Album of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards next February. One of the album’s beloved singles, “Thique,” wasn’t crafted in the last two years like many of the album’s songs. According to producer Hit-Boy, it instead came together at the same time as another Beyoncé collaboration, which turned into a massive hit.
MF DOOM & Jay Electronica Trade Verses On 'Barz Simpson': Stream

Jay Electronica and the late MF DOOM appear on a new song together called “Barz Simpson” from London-based producer The Purist and UK rapper Sonnyjim. Taken from the British duo’s upcoming collaborative project White Girl Wasted, the track boasts rare verses from the enigmatic MCs that are full of the kind of wordplay and dexterity that has won them an army of adoring fans.
Fabolous Has Dave East & Meek Mill Join Him For NYC Takeover In Music Video Shoot

Fabolous was spotted in New York City filming a new music video with Dave East and Meek Mill on Monday (August 15). Footage of the NYC meet-up surfaced online, showing the three rappers on top of a parking garage looking out into the Big Apple skyline as they performed their verses on an unreleased song. Other footage shows Fab, East and Meek hanging out in the middle of Times Square as fans pulled up to get a look at the rap trio.
Lauren London Speaks At Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Nip Would Have Been Honored By This Moment'

Lauren London spoke about her late husband Nipsey Hussle on Monday (August 15) while he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday (August 10) that a ceremony celebrating the late Crenshaw rapper would take place on what would have been his 37th birthday, and London took to the stand amongst a packed crowd to speak on her “visionary” life partner.
50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Appear To Have Officially Squashed Their Beef

50 Cent and famed boxer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have squashed their longtime beef. On Sunday (August 14), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of Mayweather with the “Confirmed Tycoon” stamp in the upper left corner. He wrote in the caption, “Yeah Champ said...
Kendrick Lamar Pens Message To 9-Year-Old Fan At Detroit Show: ‘You Are Special’

Detroit, MI – Kendrick Lamar has written a message to a nine-year-old fan who attended his first concert in Detroit for The Big Steppers Tour. K. Dot first noticed the kid during his performance of “Count Me Out” at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14). The Compton rapper took some time out to send him some words of inspiration in front of the entire arena.
YG Unveils New Album Title & Release Date

YG is ready to release his sixth studio album, and he’s getting fans excited for what’s the come after announcing the official title and release date. On Tuesday (August 16), the Compton native revealed his new album would be titled I Got Issues, a change from the original name, Pray For Me. To get fans even more amped for the album, YG is planning to drop it on September 30 via Def Jam Records. There’s no word on who’s featured or the length of the tracklist.
Lloyd Banks Reflects On Vicious Mid-2000s Rap Beef With The LOX: ‘It Was A Beautiful Time’

Lloyd Banks linked up with Jadakiss on “Power Steering” off his latest album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, and it was business as usual for the two lyricists. It’s not their first time trading bars, as they collaborated several times in the past on tracks such as “Respect It” off Jadakiss’ 2012 mixtape Consignment, “Chosen Few” off Banks’ project V6: The Gift released that same year and more. However, Kiss and the PLK weren’t always on good terms due to the quarrel between G-Unit and The LOX in the mid-2000s.
Black Thought Says Danger Mouse Has Heard The Roots’ Long-Awaited New Album

Exclusive – Black Thought and Danger Mouse just released their new collaborative album Cheat Codes, HipHopDX‘s best album of the year (so far). During a recent Zoom interview, the seasoned MC-producer dream team discussed the project and other upcoming endeavors, including The Roots’ long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s … And Then You Shoot Your Cousin.
Nicki Minaj Celebrates 100K Sales Of 'Super Freaky Girl' Single

Nicki Minaj’s latest single “Super Freaky Girl” has earned over 100,000 sales since dropping on Friday (August 12), and the Barbz leader celebrated the occasion on Twitter. “So grateful omg thank you guys,” Nicki wrote on Twitter alongside a flurry of emojis. The accomplishment comes after...
Brent Faiyaz Responds To Joe Budden Claiming He's Not Independent

Brent Faiyaz has laid a blueprint for independent artists to crack rap’s mainstream. While his ascension has garnered a ton of praise from the industry, some like Joe Budden are questioning if he’s actually fully independent when it comes to his label situation. Faiyaz joined the Million Dollaz...
Eminem’s Manager Paul Rosenberg Was Behind Royce Da 5'9"'s 'Rock City' Hook

Eminem‘s manager Paul Rosenberg has revealed he was partly responsible for writing the hook on Royce Da 5’9″‘s 2002 anthem “Rock City.”. The revelation came during an interview between Paul and Royce as part of the former’s new Curtain Call 2 podcast series, which was launched to coincide with the release of Eminem’s new greatest hits album of the same name.
Ludacris & Queen Latifah Star In ‘End Of The Road’ Movie: Watch The Trailer

Ludacris and Queen Latifah have dropped a trailer from their forthcoming Netflix film End Of The Road. In the film, Latifah and Luda will team up as the brother-sister duo of Brenda and Reggie to save the former’s two children from a ruthless killer in the isolated desert of New Mexico. Judging by the trailer, the upcoming thriller, directed by Millicent Shelton, will be full of explosions, car chases and high adrenaline violence, as it follows the two siblings on a road trip from hell.
