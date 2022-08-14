Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much Future Charged Her For ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Megan Thee Stallion had to cough up a hefty amount of money to secure a verse from Future on her new album Traumazine. During a recent visit to Power 106 Los Angeles, the Houston Hottie spoke about her and Future’s collaborative single “Pressurelicious” and shed light on the $250,000 bag she needed to get it done.
HipHopDX.com
Hit-Boy Reveals Beyoncé's 'Thique' Was Originally Made In 2014
Beyoncé’s Renaissance album has already garnered widespread acclaim and predictions for Album of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards next February. One of the album’s beloved singles, “Thique,” wasn’t crafted in the last two years like many of the album’s songs. According to producer Hit-Boy, it instead came together at the same time as another Beyoncé collaboration, which turned into a massive hit.
HipHopDX.com
MF DOOM & Jay Electronica Trade Verses On 'Barz Simpson': Stream
Jay Electronica and the late MF DOOM appear on a new song together called “Barz Simpson” from London-based producer The Purist and UK rapper Sonnyjim. Taken from the British duo’s upcoming collaborative project White Girl Wasted, the track boasts rare verses from the enigmatic MCs that are full of the kind of wordplay and dexterity that has won them an army of adoring fans.
HipHopDX.com
Fabolous Has Dave East & Meek Mill Join Him For NYC Takeover In Music Video Shoot
Fabolous was spotted in New York City filming a new music video with Dave East and Meek Mill on Monday (August 15). Footage of the NYC meet-up surfaced online, showing the three rappers on top of a parking garage looking out into the Big Apple skyline as they performed their verses on an unreleased song. Other footage shows Fab, East and Meek hanging out in the middle of Times Square as fans pulled up to get a look at the rap trio.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Stetsasonic Announce 'Here We Go Again' Single Release Date After De La Soul Reunites With Prince Paul
Stetsasonic has returned with a release date for the group’s forthcoming single “Here We Go Again,” the title track from their first full-length studio album in nearly 30 years. Founding member Daddy-O announced a date of August 26 in a recent Instagram post that included a video clip of them performing.
HipHopDX.com
Lauren London Speaks At Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Nip Would Have Been Honored By This Moment'
Lauren London spoke about her late husband Nipsey Hussle on Monday (August 15) while he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday (August 10) that a ceremony celebrating the late Crenshaw rapper would take place on what would have been his 37th birthday, and London took to the stand amongst a packed crowd to speak on her “visionary” life partner.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Appear To Have Officially Squashed Their Beef
50 Cent and famed boxer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have squashed their longtime beef. On Sunday (August 14), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of Mayweather with the “Confirmed Tycoon” stamp in the upper left corner. He wrote in the caption, “Yeah Champ said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Pens Message To 9-Year-Old Fan At Detroit Show: ‘You Are Special’
Detroit, MI – Kendrick Lamar has written a message to a nine-year-old fan who attended his first concert in Detroit for The Big Steppers Tour. K. Dot first noticed the kid during his performance of “Count Me Out” at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14). The Compton rapper took some time out to send him some words of inspiration in front of the entire arena.
HipHopDX.com
Is 50 Cent Rubbing Greece Link-Up With Gillie Da Kid In Rick Ross' Face?
Greece – 50 Cent shared an Instagram video of himself in Greece partying with Gillie Da Kid on Sunday (August 14), which shows the two singing along to Mary J. Blige’s 1994 single “I’m Going Down.”. The caption read: “Man we had so much fun last...
HipHopDX.com
YG Unveils New Album Title & Release Date
YG is ready to release his sixth studio album, and he’s getting fans excited for what’s the come after announcing the official title and release date. On Tuesday (August 16), the Compton native revealed his new album would be titled I Got Issues, a change from the original name, Pray For Me. To get fans even more amped for the album, YG is planning to drop it on September 30 via Def Jam Records. There’s no word on who’s featured or the length of the tracklist.
HipHopDX.com
Lloyd Banks Reflects On Vicious Mid-2000s Rap Beef With The LOX: ‘It Was A Beautiful Time’
Lloyd Banks linked up with Jadakiss on “Power Steering” off his latest album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, and it was business as usual for the two lyricists. It’s not their first time trading bars, as they collaborated several times in the past on tracks such as “Respect It” off Jadakiss’ 2012 mixtape Consignment, “Chosen Few” off Banks’ project V6: The Gift released that same year and more. However, Kiss and the PLK weren’t always on good terms due to the quarrel between G-Unit and The LOX in the mid-2000s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Black Thought Says Danger Mouse Has Heard The Roots’ Long-Awaited New Album
Exclusive – Black Thought and Danger Mouse just released their new collaborative album Cheat Codes, HipHopDX‘s best album of the year (so far). During a recent Zoom interview, the seasoned MC-producer dream team discussed the project and other upcoming endeavors, including The Roots’ long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s … And Then You Shoot Your Cousin.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Celebrates 100K Sales Of 'Super Freaky Girl' Single
Nicki Minaj’s latest single “Super Freaky Girl” has earned over 100,000 sales since dropping on Friday (August 12), and the Barbz leader celebrated the occasion on Twitter. “So grateful omg thank you guys,” Nicki wrote on Twitter alongside a flurry of emojis. The accomplishment comes after...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
HipHopDX.com
Brent Faiyaz Responds To Joe Budden Claiming He's Not Independent
Brent Faiyaz has laid a blueprint for independent artists to crack rap’s mainstream. While his ascension has garnered a ton of praise from the industry, some like Joe Budden are questioning if he’s actually fully independent when it comes to his label situation. Faiyaz joined the Million Dollaz...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem’s Manager Paul Rosenberg Was Behind Royce Da 5'9"'s 'Rock City' Hook
Eminem‘s manager Paul Rosenberg has revealed he was partly responsible for writing the hook on Royce Da 5’9″‘s 2002 anthem “Rock City.”. The revelation came during an interview between Paul and Royce as part of the former’s new Curtain Call 2 podcast series, which was launched to coincide with the release of Eminem’s new greatest hits album of the same name.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Spotted At Kendrick Lamar's Big Steppers Toronto Tour Stop: 'Was It Petty Drake?'
Toronto, ON – Drake was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto tour stop on Friday (August 12) — despite any lingering beef. Video of the OVO boss watching from a sky box at the Scotiabank Arena started making the rounds over the weekend after The Big Steppers Tour made its Canadian debut.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
HipHopDX.com
Ludacris & Queen Latifah Star In ‘End Of The Road’ Movie: Watch The Trailer
Ludacris and Queen Latifah have dropped a trailer from their forthcoming Netflix film End Of The Road. In the film, Latifah and Luda will team up as the brother-sister duo of Brenda and Reggie to save the former’s two children from a ruthless killer in the isolated desert of New Mexico. Judging by the trailer, the upcoming thriller, directed by Millicent Shelton, will be full of explosions, car chases and high adrenaline violence, as it follows the two siblings on a road trip from hell.
Comments / 0