HipHopDX.com

Lloyd Banks Returns To Hot 97 With Vicious Funk Flex Freestyle

Lloyd Banks has made his long-awaited return to Hot 97, delivering another stellar Funk Flex freestyle — check it out below. Flex dropped the video on YouTube on Thursday (August 11), which sees the Queens-bred rapper, kitted out in an Oakland Raiders fitted and a black Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt, tear the mic up with a series of neck-snapping bars.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Is Done 'Carrying' G-Unit, Says There Won’t Ever Be A Reunion Album

50 Cent has said he’s done “carrying” G-Unit and that it’s unlikely the Queens group will ever make another record together. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), Fif was asked whether he would ever reunite with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo for another project or work on a G-Unit documentary.
HipHopDX.com

Lloyd Banks Reflects On Vicious Mid-2000s Rap Beef With The LOX: ‘It Was A Beautiful Time’

Lloyd Banks linked up with Jadakiss on “Power Steering” off his latest album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, and it was business as usual for the two lyricists. It’s not their first time trading bars, as they collaborated several times in the past on tracks such as “Respect It” off Jadakiss’ 2012 mixtape Consignment, “Chosen Few” off Banks’ project V6: The Gift released that same year and more. However, Kiss and the PLK weren’t always on good terms due to the quarrel between G-Unit and The LOX in the mid-2000s.
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Accepts Funk Flex Challenge, Drops Two New Tracks

Fabolous has dropped off a pair of new tracks one week after Funk Flex challenged him to release some new music — check them out below. The Brooklyn rapper returned on Friday (August 12) with “1 Thing Freestyle,” a fresh freestyle that samples Amerie’s “1 Thing,” and a new single called “Say Less” featuring French Montana.
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Page Six

Irv Gotti says Ashanti ‘ran like a cockroach’ when he was arrested

Recent headlines have suggested that hip-hop icon Irv Gotti never got over his breakup with his protégée Ashanti. We can assure readers they are incorrect. “F - - k no,” he told Page Six. In fact, forget never getting over her — he’s never forgiven her. Gotti told us that he felt betrayed by the singer because when he was wrongly accused of using his nascent label, Murder Inc. Records, to launder money for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the legendary Supreme Team, Ashanti hightailed it. Convicted crack dealer McGriff began working on a movie project with Gotti after McGriff’s release from prison, which drew the...
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him

Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Rolling Stone

Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing

Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC

Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
