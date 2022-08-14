Trenton Thunder gives away Narcan on Addiction Awareness Night

The New Jersey Department of Human Services and Trenton Thunder collaborated on Saturday night to provide a unique give away to fans – the overdose antidote naloxone, known by its brand name Narcan.

“It’s a medication to reverse an opioid overdose. We’re excited to get it here,” said Lisa Asare, deputy commissioner of the DHS. “We want to raise the awareness of the availability of Narcan, and we also want the public to know what they can come and get supplies and help people in their communities.”

If you or someone you know is facing a substance use disorder, call 844-ReachNJ for 24/7 immediate assistance from professional counselors.