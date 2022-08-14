ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No party affiliate
3d ago

We don't need a mini Trump going around lying to the public and spewing hate and violence. They love taking the pulpit and not let anyone ask questions about real policies instead they contine promoting big lie.

Frank Beck Jr.
3d ago

I do not know how they feel that the governor has done what he says hes done for the working people and for the working people in Florida yesHe has to go

MACK
3d ago

BREAKING NEWS----Trump just frantically called MyPillow creator Mike Lindell again...."Mike Have The JFKs Returned Yet To Help Me Regain My Stolen Presidency?"...."No But Elvis Did Listen!!!".....🎵 Lord Almightyyy... Feel My Temperature Risingggg 🎵....Wait!!!..Y'all QAnons Are Vaccinated Right?".....🤔🤪

One top Republican who's noticeably not slamming the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Mitch McConnell. And the Kentuckian is not alone.

The Senate minority leader declined to address a question on it during a tour of flood damage in his home state. What’s going on: Donald Trump's GOP allies have responded in predictable fashion to the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate getting searched by federal agents on Monday. Republican lawmakers have lined up to allege, with no factual basis thus far, that Trump is a victim of politicized law enforcement.
Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
These four professors get it right on DeSantis vs. Warren | Letters

DeSantis ousts progressive prosecutor; Andrew Warren’s removal was based on false assumptions | Aug. 6. The juxtaposition of two opinion pieces on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ firing of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren creates a compelling comparison. The Wall Street Journal supports the decision with sound bites from DeSantis and his allies. Their superficial analysis, which failed to acknowledge the real possibility that the governor’s abortion law violates the state constitution, culminates in a weak conclusion: “But if Mr. DeSantis is correct about how Mr. Warren has been running his office, then what’s the argument that his conduct doesn’t fit the bill?” That “argument” is provided cogently on the same opinion page by four expert scientists in the area of law enforcement. Rather than rely on sound bites, they provide objective data showing that Warren has been a highly effective prosecutor of the law, functioning well within the boundaries of his job description.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Eric Trump mocked for claiming Americans are offering him ‘apology’ dinners over FBI raid

Donald Trump’s youngest son has been mocked on social media for claiming Americans were offering to buy him dinner as an apology for last week’s FBI search on Mar-a-Lago.The younger Mr Trump told Sean Hannity on Monday night that he and his wife Lara had got into an “argument” with two people who wanted to buy their dinner at a restaurant on Sunday night.He added that both diners wanted to pay for Mr and Ms Trump’s meal because of “what the US government has done to our family”, in reference to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on...
Protesters in Tampa call DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough state attorney ‘authoritarian’

Protesters weathered a thunderstorm in Tampa Thursday night to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of the county’s state attorney, Andrew Warren. More than 40 people sheltered from the downpour under the concrete overhang of the Hillsborough County Courthouse in downtown Tampa. As they waited to begin, a white pickup truck parked on the corner, its tires partially submerged, blared music and recordings of Warren’s campaign ads that were occasionally interrupted by the rattle of thunder.
