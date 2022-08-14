ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
Cole Irvin
numberfire.com

Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
numberfire.com

Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel sitting for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Isbel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nate Eaton starting in left field. Eaton will bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Eaton for...
numberfire.com

Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Royals' Brent Rooker batting fifth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Rooker will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rooker for 5.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sitting again Tuesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Gorman out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as they square off with a southpaw on the opposite hill again. Albert Pujols will make another start as the Cardinals' designated hitter while Tommy Edman takes care of the keystone again.
numberfire.com

Orioles' Austin Hays batting fourth on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Terrin Vavra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
