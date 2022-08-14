Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast
Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
numberfire.com
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel sitting for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Isbel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nate Eaton starting in left field. Eaton will bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Eaton for...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Royals' Brent Rooker batting fifth on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Rooker will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rooker for 5.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sitting again Tuesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Gorman out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as they square off with a southpaw on the opposite hill again. Albert Pujols will make another start as the Cardinals' designated hitter while Tommy Edman takes care of the keystone again.
numberfire.com
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fourth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Terrin Vavra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
