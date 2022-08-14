ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Law & Crime

Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Man Who Shot and Suffocated Longtime Family Friends

The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for a man who killed a couple he’d known for more than a decade inside of their home. The justices unanimously affirmed a lower court’s conviction and sentence of George C. Brinkman, who was housesitting for Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 64, in 2017, before he murdered them upon their return from vacation.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim

A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years

A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bullying#State Supreme Court#Wv News
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Missouri man indicted after threatening voicemail was left for Maricopa County elections official

A Missouri man has been indicted by a grand jury after a threatening voicemail was sent to an election official in the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.  Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, Missouri was indicted yesterday on one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call for a voicemail message he left last year, the Justice Department said in a news release.  ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Ohio Capital Journal

Oberlin not yet on the hook for defamation case, Ohio Supreme Court rules

An Ohio college still won’t be required to pay damages to a local bakery, based on a ruling in an ongoing defamation case with the Ohio Supreme Court. The case started in 2017, after an incident at a store owned by the Gibson family the year before. A member of the family who was working […] The post Oberlin not yet on the hook for defamation case, Ohio Supreme Court rules appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OBERLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy