More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Complex
Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
West Virginia man accused of putting his sister in a 2-year coma dies in custody
Daniel J. Palmer III had long been considered the key suspect in a brutal attack that left his sister comatose two years ago. But the case remained dormant until she woke up last month. Able to speak only a word at a time after coming out of a coma, Wanda...
Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Man Who Shot and Suffocated Longtime Family Friends
The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for a man who killed a couple he’d known for more than a decade inside of their home. The justices unanimously affirmed a lower court’s conviction and sentence of George C. Brinkman, who was housesitting for Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 64, in 2017, before he murdered them upon their return from vacation.
Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim
A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
One of the murderers sentenced to life for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is claiming he fears he will be killed if transferred to a Georgia state prison, and would like to stay under federal custody, according to a filing in federal court by his attorney on Thursday. CNN reports...
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
July 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of women prisoners say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours last year at an Indiana jail after male detainees paid a corrections officer $1,000 for keys to access their housing units, they alleged in a pair of federal lawsuits.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security prison in Florida where inmates can do arts and crafts and play intramural softball
Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security prison in Florida. The Federal Bureau of Prisons would not say why Maxwell was transferred, citing privacy concerns. The Florida prison where Maxwell was transferred offers "leisure activities," according to its handbook.
Missouri man indicted after threatening voicemail was left for Maricopa County elections official
A Missouri man has been indicted by a grand jury after a threatening voicemail was sent to an election official in the Maricopa County Recorder's Office. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, Missouri was indicted yesterday on one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call for a voicemail message he left last year, the Justice Department said in a news release. ...
Oberlin not yet on the hook for defamation case, Ohio Supreme Court rules
An Ohio college still won’t be required to pay damages to a local bakery, based on a ruling in an ongoing defamation case with the Ohio Supreme Court. The case started in 2017, after an incident at a store owned by the Gibson family the year before. A member of the family who was working […] The post Oberlin not yet on the hook for defamation case, Ohio Supreme Court rules appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
