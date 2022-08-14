Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a man who injured someone early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood east of Interstate 480. A 29-year-old man was cut during an attack around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday near 27th and Leavenworth streets, according to an Omaha Police report. The man said his attacker was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask.
WOWT
BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts
Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
WOWT
Great this evening, rain is likely Monday
Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart. A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick. Beautiful Sunday morning, rain likely by Monday. Updated: 15 hours ago. A fantastic morning...
kfrxfm.com
Truckers Help Rescue Woman In Omaha
A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities. Omaha...
WOWT
Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court
Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Mandatory cuts are coming for many people using the Colorado River for water. Study recommends Farnam Street changes. Updated: 7 hours ago. The City of Omaha plans to change the...
WOWT
Free back-to-school haircuts at given Omaha Latino Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A haircut at the barber could cost you $30. But Tuesday at the Latino Center, it was free. “If you look good, you feel good.” That’s the name of Beau Morales’ nonprofit to provide free haircuts around the city. And that was also the motto at the Latino Center in South Omaha.
iheart.com
Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral
A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A little morning fog then back to the 80s this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a little fog in the area after temperatures have cooled down to near 60 degrees. That will burn off pretty quickly by mid morning and we’ll warm into the 80s with the abundant sunshine. Dew points in the 60s...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunshine and comfortable on Wednesday ahead of returning late week storm chances. Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Updated: 22 hours ago. Mandatory cuts are coming for many people using the Colorado River for water. Low...
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
WOWT
1 injured in overnight Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in an overnight stabbing. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to 31st and R Street at 2:06 a.m. Monday. They found the victim with stab wounds and the victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center. Although the victim was found at...
WOWT
Omaha Police called to separate shootings overnight; several victims sent to hospitals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating at least two shootings Wednesday morning, adding to the list of recent violence in areas of the city. Overnight, two people were shot near the NP Mart gas station, located at 56th Street and Ames Avenue. According to an OPD report, officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. -- Several gunshots were heard in an Omaha parking garage Sunday morning. Police said they are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It reportedly happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday before the mall opened. It's not known if...
WOWT
Vandals damage floating playground along Platte River
LOUISVILLE, Neb. (WOWT) - State crews are assessing damage at one of its recreation areas along the Platte River. Because so many people use the obstacle course playground at the Louisville State Recreation Area, it’s hard to know who is responsible. With kids headed back to school, the hours...
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: shooting victims has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports of...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrest two Floridians, recover stolen trailer with Amazon items
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Floridians and recovered a semi-trailer reported stolen filled with Amazon items Friday. The driver and co-driver were taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-80 near Waverly. Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of...
iheart.com
Police Investigate Omaha Shooting Death
In the early morning hours Tuesday, Omaha Police were interviewing potential witnesses as they investigate a shooting death. Late Monday night, officers checking on numerous reports of shots fired near 65th and Jaynes Streets found a man dead inside of a vehicle. Police are also checking to see if a...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
