Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
numberfire.com
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel sitting for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Isbel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nate Eaton starting in left field. Eaton will bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Eaton for...
numberfire.com
Royals' Brent Rooker batting fifth on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Rooker will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rooker for 5.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fourth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Terrin Vavra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera on Washington bench Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs. Keibert Ruiz (head/knee) will reclaim catching duties from Barrera and bat fifth. Ruiz has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
New York's Eduardo Escobar scratched on Tuesday, Deven Marrero to start
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Deven Marrero will take over the hot corner and bat eighth after Eduardo Escobar was scratched. In a matchup against right-hander Charlie Morton, our models project Marrero to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Adley Rutschman sitting for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rutschman will move to the bench on Wednesday with Robinson Chirinos catching for right-hander Austin Voth. Chirinos will bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. numberFire's models project Chirinos for...
numberfire.com
Angels' Andrew Velazquez batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Velazquez will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Phil Gosselin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 6.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Greg Allen sitting for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Allen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bligh Madris starting in right field. Madris will bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sitting again Tuesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Gorman out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as they square off with a southpaw on the opposite hill again. Albert Pujols will make another start as the Cardinals' designated hitter while Tommy Edman takes care of the keystone again.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Red Sox starting Enrique Hernandez (hip) at shortstop on Tuesday night
Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez (hip) is batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will operate the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was held out with shin soreness. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
