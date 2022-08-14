Read full article on original website
This One-of-a-Kind Helicopter Comes With a Plush Leather Interior Inspired by the Bentley Bacalar
Do you want the Aston Martin DB11 interior or the Bentley Bacalar in your whirlybird? Before, the only option was the Aston Martin, but now there’s a Bentley in the air. Next weekend, Flexjet is showcasing its new Sikorsky S-76 helicopter with an interior inspired by the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar. The fractional air provider chose the Bacalar because Bentley only manufactured 12 of these open-air performance cars, with a different interior for each. Flexjet also has a matching Bentley interior on one of its Gulfstream G650s. The company will be displaying the S-76 at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on August 19th at...
Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Sale To Feature Iconic Jaguars
Which of these classic Jags would you add to your luxury car collection?. The name Jaguar conjures up images of luxury, speed and class. A classic Jaguar in British Racing Green is what comes to mind when enthusiasts think of the brand's heritage and the marque's golden years in international racing. The British automaker’s Classic division has created a chance for the most iconic models to live on, after the initial production has long passed. Gooding & Company is offering a trio of breathtaking reconstructions, called continuation Jaguars, all worthy of your collection.
Bugatti teases "an icon" appearing 19 August during Monterey Car Week
Monterey Car Week is upon us, and we already have a surprise announcement from Bugatti. The French brand took to social media Monday morning with a simple-yet-tantalising teaser video promising to "unlock an icon" on Friday at The Quail. Specifically, it will take place at 10:20 AM PDT. As of...
2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification Kills Chrome
Black appearance packages are all the rage these days. That holds true for ultra-luxury vehicles as well as economy cars, as evidenced by Bentley's Blackline Specification. The blackout treatment is now available on the Flying Spur Mulliner, bringing a decidedly darkened appearance to the posh sedan. What all is changed...
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
Car of the Week: This One-of-12 Jaguar E-Type Raced at Le Mans and Is Gearing Up for Auction
During the 2022 edition of Northern California’s Monterey Car Week, this 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Competition coupe is sure to be a star of the Bonhams auction at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club, in Carmel, Calif., on August 19. Yet this car has been a star long before now, as it’s one of only 12 examples made by the factory and was raced at the 1963 24 Hours of Le Mans by Walt Hansgen and Augie Pabst as drivers for Briggs Cunningham’s eponymous team. A racer, team owner and constructor, Cunningham played a big role in postwar motorsports and even...
Buy A Cosworth F1 Engine And Make A 20,000 RPM Coffee Table
Gearheads get all hot around the color when you mention Cosworth. This plucky British engineering firm has built enormously successful F1 powertrains and engines for road cars. Its customers include Lotus, Jaguar, McLaren, Williams, and Gordon Murray Automotive. The Cosworth V12 in the rear of the T.50 sounds glorious, revving...
Bentley Mulliner Batur Promises 3D-Printed 18-Karat Gold
Bentley gave us the first teaser last week for its upcoming Mulliner Batur, a coachbuilt model that will preview the sort of styling we'll find on the automaker's future production EVs. Now, with its reveal just a few days away, Bentley has sent out another teaser with a bit more information.
Huge Dodge Developments, New Bugatti Drop-Top, Aston Martin DBR22 Revealed, Porsche's F1 Future: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to a high-horsepower installment of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've heard that the BMW M3 may go electric and came across a video of a two-seater Red Bull F1 car. We've also heard that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Evo while filming for The Grand Tour and seen a new teaser for Bentley's Mulliner Batur.
House of Ettore: The Bugatti Château Is Where the Brand's Past Meets Its Present
Back in 1909, in the contested Alsatian French/German border town of Molsheim, the erudite artisans of the Milanese Bugatti family—son Ettore, backed by father Carlo—acquired a factory to begin producing their namesake automobiles. Engineered and designed to be the fastest and the loveliest cars in the world, intended to compete with Bentleys on the track and Rolls-Royces at the opera, Bugattis earned a name that soon became synonymous with speed, beauty, and exclusivity.
Wing Bikes Offers Affordable Freedom ST Urban Commuter E-Bike
The Freedom ST, a new step-through e-bike from Wing Bikes, has just been introduced, and has the e-bike commuter market in its crosshairs. It is intended to bring performance similar to what we've come to expect from Wing Bikes, but with a much more user-friendly frame design. As you can see, it has a step-through frame, which is a feature that has grown in popularity, especially among commuter bikes made for urban environments.
First US-Spec Lancia Rally Restomod Will Stun Pebble Beach
While the Kimera Automobili EVO37 may not be all that new, an entirely new audience is about to get a small taste of what it's all about. The first US-spec version of the striking Lancia 037 tribute car is nearly as beautiful as the original. It will make its US debut at the upcoming Monterey Car Week where it has several appearances scheduled.
Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Pays Tribute To A Legend
The all-new Trophy Edition pays tribute to previous generation Trophy Defenders. All models get a yellow wrap featuring the classic Defender Trophy graphics and badging. The Land Rover Defender is an off-road icon. Like the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, it started life as a rugged military vehicle, transporting troops to the most inhospitable locations.
BMW M Celebrating 50 years at Monterey Car Week
BMW M will be celebrating 50 years the Monterey Car Week with a number of BMW M cars, this will include the new limited production M4 CSL and the new 2023 M8 Competition coupe, convertible, Gran Coupe, and more. BMW will also be showing off some of its original M...
Classic Ford Bronco Restomod Comes With 460-HP V8 Or Electric Motors
The market is not short on companies ready to restore a classic car and modify it with modern conveniences. Kindred Motorworks is taking a different approach to restomodding, though. It aims not just to bring contemporary performance and reliability to classic cars but also to make maintenance easy. The first...
All-Electric Luxury Trailer Costs More Than An Aston Martin
While camping remains a popular leisure activity, those looking for an upmarket and eco-friendly alternative should check out the all-new Volterra RV by Bowlus. While it retains the classic good looks thanks to the streamlined, riveted aluminum design, the Volterra is anything but old-fashioned. Touted as the world's first all-electric RV, Bowlus claims its latest travel trailer boasts a 100% increase in battery capacity compared to previous models, along with the first application of AeroSolar in the segment. This, says the company, allows for completely off-the-grid adventures, without compromising on comfort or luxury.
