Do you want the Aston Martin DB11 interior or the Bentley Bacalar in your whirlybird? Before, the only option was the Aston Martin, but now there’s a Bentley in the air. Next weekend, Flexjet is showcasing its new Sikorsky S-76 helicopter with an interior inspired by the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar. The fractional air provider chose the Bacalar because Bentley only manufactured 12 of these open-air performance cars, with a different interior for each. Flexjet also has a matching Bentley interior on one of its Gulfstream G650s. The company will be displaying the S-76 at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on August 19th at...

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO