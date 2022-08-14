Read full article on original website
Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
Construction to cause delays on Route 322 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday, August 16 that its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg will begin this week. On Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 the roadwork will begin. The project enhances safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections […]
therecord-online.com
City council seeks state funding towards city police relocation
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City council on Monday night approved a resolution to seek a $500,000 grant toward a new city Public Safety Building at the current site of the Hope-Hose Fire Company. The grant would flow from the state’s Keystone Communities Program to, per city officials, “provide gap...
State College
Strawberry Fields Bringing New Life to Former House of Care Property in State College
State College Borough Council on Monday unanimously accepted a proposal to transfer the former House of Care property to local nonprofit Strawberry Fields Inc. for use as supportive housing for homeless adults with mental health needs. House of Care operated a personal care home for extremely low-income individuals with serious...
wkok.com
PennDOT Reports, Susquehanna Trail Back Open Near Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE – Just in time for the start of school next week, a portion of Susquehanna Trail near the Warrior Run School District complex is back open to traffic. PennDOT says Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township, Northumberland County is back open between Rovendale Drive and Route 54. Crews had...
Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman
Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
Confusion builds over Presqueisle Street bridge
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Confusion over a Chester Hill bridge continues as officials are unsure what will happen to the historic bridge. Built in the 1940s, the Presqueisle Street bridge has been closed for the past three years due to safety concerns. Previously the bridge was used by community members to travel between Chester […]
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
fox8tv.com
Body Pulled from Susquehanna River in Curwensville
Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating after a body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Curwensville over the weekend. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body, which was discovered Friday, was that of a juvenile male. Shaffer-Snyder says that an autopsy was conducted over the weekend and...
Pa. nurse placed on probation, fined for trying to pass off vaccination card she made
WILLIAMSPORT – A Juniata woman has been placed on a year’s probation and fined $1,000 for making a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The integrity of hospital records and employees is very important, U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle told Army R. Leister on Tuesday. The licensed...
WTAJ
Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’
Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
therecord-online.com
Drought conditions increasing human conflicts with wildlife in western Clinton County
RENOVO, PA – When you live in Western Clinton County, conflicts with wildlife have always been just a way of life. It’s basically accepted at this end of the county. We live in the woods, so these things are supposed to happen, but this summer an increase of conflicts are taking over this end of the county.
Clearfield County DA receives opioid litigation settlement
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following more than two years of litigation, Clearfield County District Attorney (DA) Ryan Sayers announced that his office will be receiving $561,000 from his opioid lawsuit. The proceeds from the lawsuit, which was against certain companies that were involved in driving the opioid crisis, will be distributed from a trust […]
WOLF
PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County
VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
WJAC TV
Fire ravages Centre Co. home, leaves extensive damage
BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A fire ravaged a Centre County home late Friday night, on the 1000 block of West College Avenue in Benner Township. Centre County Dispatch said firefighters from Pleasant Gap, Bellefonte, Centre Hall, and State College were called to the scene around 11pm. The blaze...
Police locate gallon size bag of marijuana during search for AR-15
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police, working with members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, located marijuana, a gun, and a scale as they searched a home near the 1600 block of Catherine Street. The search warrant was executed on Aug. 3 for a black AR-15 style firearm investigators said Davere Andre McClain, 50, of Williamsport used in the commission of a crime. Detectives said as they searched for the weapon, they located a bag with approximately 6.6 ounces of marijuana. ...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Juvenile's body pulled from Susquehanna River in Clearfield Co, PSP investigating
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating after a body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Curwensville over the weekend. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body, which was discovered Friday, was that of a juvenile male. Shaffer-Snyder says that an autopsy...
Fire dept. pounces into action to save family pet
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A CAT-astrophe was adverted when the Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to rescue one family member from a tree. After being stuck in a tree for over 12 hours, the McElheny family’s pet cat finally got all four paws on the ground and back to the children. The […]
Barn engulphed in flames; 1 firefighter injured
Republished with permission from FIRST News Now Morris, Pa. — One Morris Volunteer firefighter was injured at the scene of a two-alarm barn fire at 814 Potato Patch Lane on Sunday, August 14, around 2 p.m. in Pine Township. Fire crews and units from Morris, Liberty, Wellsboro, Jersey Shore, Blossburg, and Middlebury were all sent in to battle the blaze. FNN was told that fire crews from Lycoming County also...
