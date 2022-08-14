ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
Construction to cause delays on Route 322 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday, August 16 that its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg will begin this week. On Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 the roadwork will begin. The project enhances safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections […]
City council seeks state funding towards city police relocation

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City council on Monday night approved a resolution to seek a $500,000 grant toward a new city Public Safety Building at the current site of the Hope-Hose Fire Company. The grant would flow from the state’s Keystone Communities Program to, per city officials, “provide gap...
PennDOT Reports, Susquehanna Trail Back Open Near Warrior Run

TURBOTVILLE – Just in time for the start of school next week, a portion of Susquehanna Trail near the Warrior Run School District complex is back open to traffic. PennDOT says Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township, Northumberland County is back open between Rovendale Drive and Route 54. Crews had...
Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
Confusion builds over Presqueisle Street bridge

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Confusion over a Chester Hill bridge continues as officials are unsure what will happen to the historic bridge. Built in the 1940s, the Presqueisle Street bridge has been closed for the past three years due to safety concerns. Previously the bridge was used by community members to travel between Chester […]
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
Body Pulled from Susquehanna River in Curwensville

Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating after a body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Curwensville over the weekend. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body, which was discovered Friday, was that of a juvenile male. Shaffer-Snyder says that an autopsy was conducted over the weekend and...
Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’

Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
Clearfield County DA receives opioid litigation settlement

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following more than two years of litigation, Clearfield County District Attorney (DA) Ryan Sayers announced that his office will be receiving $561,000 from his opioid lawsuit. The proceeds from the lawsuit, which was against certain companies that were involved in driving the opioid crisis, will be distributed from a trust […]
PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County

VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
Fire ravages Centre Co. home, leaves extensive damage

BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A fire ravaged a Centre County home late Friday night, on the 1000 block of West College Avenue in Benner Township. Centre County Dispatch said firefighters from Pleasant Gap, Bellefonte, Centre Hall, and State College were called to the scene around 11pm. The blaze...
Police locate gallon size bag of marijuana during search for AR-15

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police, working with members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, located marijuana, a gun, and a scale as they searched a home near the 1600 block of Catherine Street. The search warrant was executed on Aug. 3 for a black AR-15 style firearm investigators said Davere Andre McClain, 50, of Williamsport used in the commission of a crime. Detectives said as they searched for the weapon, they located a bag with approximately 6.6 ounces of marijuana. ...
Fire dept. pounces into action to save family pet

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A CAT-astrophe was adverted when the Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to rescue one family member from a tree. After being stuck in a tree for over 12 hours, the McElheny family’s pet cat finally got all four paws on the ground and back to the children. The […]
Barn engulphed in flames; 1 firefighter injured

Republished with permission from FIRST News Now Morris, Pa. — One Morris Volunteer firefighter was injured at the scene of a two-alarm barn fire at 814 Potato Patch Lane on Sunday, August 14, around 2 p.m. in Pine Township. Fire crews and units from Morris, Liberty, Wellsboro, Jersey Shore, Blossburg, and Middlebury were all sent in to battle the blaze. FNN was told that fire crews from Lycoming County also...
