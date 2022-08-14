Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
numberfire.com
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A Perfect Albert Pujols Sight
Albert Pujols put on a show yesterday. This is something that the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans grew accustomed to during Pujols’ first stint with the team. But yesterday, he recorded his second two-homer game of the season. He hit home run No. 688 in the bottom of...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez sitting on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Maikel Garcia starting at shortstop. Garcia will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Red Sox starting Enrique Hernandez (hip) at shortstop on Tuesday night
Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez (hip) is batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will operate the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was held out with shin soreness. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Royals' Brent Rooker batting fifth on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Rooker will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rooker for 5.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
New York's Eduardo Escobar scratched on Tuesday, Deven Marrero to start
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Deven Marrero will take over the hot corner and bat eighth after Eduardo Escobar was scratched. In a matchup against right-hander Charlie Morton, our models project Marrero to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman & Doc React to End of 12-Game Winning Streak
All good things must come to an end, even when for the Dodgers.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Angels' Andrew Velazquez batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Velazquez will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Phil Gosselin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 6.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Maikel Garcia batting ninth for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garcia will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nicky Lopez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez batting fifth on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will start at third base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 12.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Adley Rutschman sitting for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rutschman will move to the bench on Wednesday with Robinson Chirinos catching for right-hander Austin Voth. Chirinos will bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. numberFire's models project Chirinos for...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sitting again Tuesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Gorman out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as they square off with a southpaw on the opposite hill again. Albert Pujols will make another start as the Cardinals' designated hitter while Tommy Edman takes care of the keystone again.
