ClutchPoints

Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump

The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Yardbarker

Yankees make outfield shift, preparing to decrease Aaron Hicks’s workload

The New York Yankees have scored one run in their last three games and four runs in their last four games, showcasing one of the worst offensive streaks of any team in baseball this season. Manager Aaron Boone is desperately trying to find a way out of the abyss. Despite narrowly holding onto an AL East lead, the Bombers need support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
Yardbarker

Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded

If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens

The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects

RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas

For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury

The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game

Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him. Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start

It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
MLB
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires

The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Former Canucks forward Tyler Motte drawing interest from “4–5 teams”

Unrestricted free agent forward Tyler Motte, who spent parts of five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks before being traded to the New York Rangers earlier this year, is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams. Vancouver sports insider Rick Dhaliwal reported Monday that four or five teams “have shown serious interest”...
NHL

