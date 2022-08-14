Read full article on original website
Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump
The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Johnny Damon Says Phillies Top Pick Justin Crawford Will Steal 500 Bases, Hit 200+ HRs
Make some room in Cooperstown for Justin Crawford in about two decades -- 'cause Johnny Damon says the Philadelphia Phillies' top draft pick is about to have a MONSTER MLB career!!. Damon -- who used to play against Justin's father, Carl Crawford, in The Show -- made the guarantee to...
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Yardbarker
Yankees make outfield shift, preparing to decrease Aaron Hicks’s workload
The New York Yankees have scored one run in their last three games and four runs in their last four games, showcasing one of the worst offensive streaks of any team in baseball this season. Manager Aaron Boone is desperately trying to find a way out of the abyss. Despite narrowly holding onto an AL East lead, the Bombers need support.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Yardbarker
Yankees have another star prospect producing insane numbers after joining Triple-A
Players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza get most of the headlines among minor league players in the New York Yankees farm system. However, one rising star is producing incredible numbers with AAA Scranton this season over 46 games. Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera might be even more impressive right now than...
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens
The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
Yardbarker
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
Yardbarker
AL Cy Young odds: Justin Verlander extends his lead over Dylan Cease in Cy Young race
The AL Cy Young award very much looks like a two-horse race between Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease. Shane McClanahan was involved earlier in the year but a poor second half has put him way behind these two. Last night, Verlander and Cease went up against each other as the...
Yardbarker
Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury
The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
Yardbarker
Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game
Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him. Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.
Yardbarker
Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start
It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires
The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
Yardbarker
Report: Former Canucks forward Tyler Motte drawing interest from “4–5 teams”
Unrestricted free agent forward Tyler Motte, who spent parts of five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks before being traded to the New York Rangers earlier this year, is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams. Vancouver sports insider Rick Dhaliwal reported Monday that four or five teams “have shown serious interest”...
NHL・
NBC’s Reported New Broadcast Team for Notre Dame Football Gets Panned Before Even Calling a Game
College football fans rip NBC’s pairing of Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett for Notre Dame football games
NFL・
