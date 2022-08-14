Read full article on original website
BBC
Arrest after man found injured on Edinburgh street dies in hospital
A 37-year-old man has been charged over the death of a man found critically injured on Edinburgh's Princes Street on Saturday. Wayne Elliott, who was originally from the Portsmouth area, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died on Tuesday. The 53-year-old was found injured near the Johnnie...
London mobility scooter stabbing victim named as Thomas O’Halloran, 87
Police seek to identify man seen on CCTV and say O’Halloran travelled 75 yards on his scooter before asking for help
BBC
Man stabbed to death near London's Oxford Street
A man has been stabbed to death on a side road near London's Oxford Street. Emergency services were called to Poland Street in Soho at about 11:40 BST. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20.
‘Much-loved’ elderly man stabbed to death in mobility scooter named
The 87-year-old man stabbed to death in his mobility scooter has been named by police as Thomas O’Halloran.Mr O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence”, Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said at the scene in Greenford, west London.Met officers and paramedics were called shortly after 4pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a stabbing and he was declared dead at the scene.Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Wilson said: “I understand that our community will quite rightly be shocked and appalled by this incident, as I am too.“We are now able to name the man...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying
New Yorkers have rallied behind an immigrant taxi driver who died on Saturday in what police described as an attack by passengers who had refused to pay their fare. Kutin Gyimah, a 52-year-old father of four originally from Ghana, was dropping off a group of five near Rockaway Beach in New York City around 6.20am when they attempted to rob him, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).The former accountant tried to chase them down, only for one of them to knock him to the ground where he cracked his skull and lost consciousness, police said. He was...
Woman found dead in bushland after horrified fisherman spotted her body hidden just off the road
A fisherman has made a horror discovery after spotting a woman's body hidden in bushland. The woman was found near Jaloonda Road in Bluewater, about 28km northwest of Townsville, in Queensland's tropical north on Saturday afternoon. Police declared the crime scene at about 5pm and cordoned-off a section of the...
Cops pounce on driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of the road after their destroyed car is spotted by a neighbour
A driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of a remote road is being questioned by police after their car was discovered and reported to officers. The 47-year-old woman's body was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8am on Saturday.
BBC
Modern slavery accused denies forcing man to hand pay over
A woman accused of being in a gang that forced a Latvian man to work and hand over £10,000 in wages said he was "like a child". Rolands Kazoks, 31, lived with Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, and her husband, Jokubas, 59, in Capel Close, Newport. A court heard Mr Kazoks'...
Nurse could be in area where she went missing and needing help, say police
A missing student nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could be “in the local area and in need of help”, police have said.Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.She was captured on CCTV wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.Members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of Owami in the area after that point and police are scouring CCTV...
Last man living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move despite council’s £35,000 offer
A retired bank worker is the last person living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ which is due to be razed to the ground - but he’s refusing to move.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the sole occupant in a block of 128 flats, after the last of around 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes on Stanhope Place are all scheduled for demolition.But Nick refuses to leave - despite the council’s attempts to buy him out.Nick says council officials have offered him £35,000 plus two years’ rent somewhere else if he moves.They want to flatten Stanhope...
Shops looted, Ferrari jumped on and police assaulted as Friday night chaos ensues
Look, there's a wild night out in London and then there's what happened Friday 12 August. Hoards of people took to Oxford Street this past Friday, looting shops, jumping on a Ferrari, and assaulting police. The Met were called to the chaos in central shortly before 6pm, with footage of...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
Man Suspected of Stabbing Mom and Daughter Was Fatally Hit by a Train 20 Minutes Later
A man suspected of stabbing a mother and daughter was fatally hit by an oncoming train just 20 minutes later, Japanese police said. The man was believed to be fleeing after attacking the 37-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter in their home in the southern prefecture of Fukuoka on Saturday. He was struck by a train at a station just 600 meters away from the crime scene and died, police said.
BBC
Arrests made as police investigate death of child in Colchester
Arrests have been made following the death of a child. Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday. Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the infant died, police said. A man...
BBC
Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
BBC
Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed in Lincoln
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Lincoln. The woman was found to have stab wounds to her back, chest and arm after police were called to the property in George Boole Drive at 04:10 BST. The victim, aged in her...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Sadowitz hits back at venue over racism claims
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz has hit back at the Edinburgh Fringe venue which cancelled his show for "extreme racism and misogyny". The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at the festival after receiving an "unprecedented" number of complaints about the show's content. But Sadowitz said he left the venue...
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
