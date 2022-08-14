Read full article on original website
D Pettis
6d ago
My condolences to the family. May God grant all that you need during difficult times as these, whether it's Love, Peace, Comfort or Understand in knowing God is Still God 🙏🏾💙🙏🏾
Winston Knighton
6d ago
My sympathies to him and his family for their loss. His is an untimely demise and hopefully his family, friends, and fans will find solace in this difficult place in time.
Bridgett Strawbridge
6d ago
He Was So Young... My Sincere Condolences To His Family And Friend's... May "GOD'S" Love Surround His Family During This Most Difficult Time...☝🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽✝️✨✨✨☮️
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
BET
Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap
After Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith in front of the 2022 Oscars audience, the comedian is finally speaking out about the viral and jaw-dropping event. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rock took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (July 23) where he co-headlined the Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour with Kevin Hart. During Rock’s set, he reportedly “made a joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” a source confirmed.
Complex
Comedian and Actor Teddy Ray Dead at 32, Comedy World Pays Tribute (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/15, 5:45 p.m.: TMZ reports via the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office that Teddy Ray was found floating in a swimming pool at a home in the city of Rancho Mirage on Friday morning at roughly 10 a.m. While no clear signs of foul play were detected, the outlet notes that it’s not yet clear whose pool it was, and that it was located over two hours from Ray’s place of residence, Gardena.
TODAY.com
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
