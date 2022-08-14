ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

If Trump gets convicted of the Espionage Act, he faces a 10-year prison sentence, legal analyst says

By Yelena Dzhanova
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDNkI_0hGuZPWy00
Former US President Donald Trump waves while walking to a vehicle outside of Trump Tower in New York City on August 10, 2022. - STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images
  • The Espionage Act is among the three laws Donald Trump may have violated following the FBI raid.
  • Trump, if convicted of violating the Espionage Act, faces 10 years in prison, a legal analyst said.
  • "We're talking about real serious crimes here," Lisa Rubin, a legal analyst, told MSNBC.

A legal analyst said former President Donald Trump could receive a 10-year prison sentence if he's convicted of violating the Espionage Act, a law that dates back to World War I.

The statute "that puts him in the most danger is far as I know right now, is 18 U.S.C. §§ 793, that's a portion of The Espionage Act, for which each violation carries a maximum penalty of 10 years," said Lisa Rubin, legal analyst with the Rachel Maddow Show.

The law essentially bars anyone from sharing or disseminating information that could potentially harm or disadvantage the US.

Rubin's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The FBI on Monday conducted a raid on his Florida property, and unsealed court documents reveal that the probe was part of an investigation into whether Trump had violated three laws related to the handling of government documents.

The FBI during its search recovered 11 boxes containing classified records that Trump took with him from the White House once he left office, according to the court records made public Friday. Some of the boxes were distinctly marked as "top secret," Insider's Sonam Sheth reported.

"We're talking about real serious crimes here," Rubin said.

Trump has so far denied all assertions of wrongdoing, saying that he had "declassified" the documents. He's also lodged a new defense, saying, "Everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time."

Rubin gave a reminder that Trump could also face charges resulting from the investigation into the Capitol riot conducted by the Jan. 6 committee.

"We're not even contemplating anything related to the 6th right now," she said. The 10-year prison sentence is "just solely with respect to the alteration, destruction, and removal of government documents. Some of which might be classified, some of which might not be."

Comments / 28

Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago

One can only hope that Trump is slapped with an "Espionage" charge. Apparently these documents were not declassified yet. As many of you who say otherwise, you Apparently never held any type of clearance in your life. These documents, that they are talking about, Trump just can't say they are declassified. These documents, must go through a chain of command, so to speak, because they need multiple people to sign off on them to make them declassified. Until that happens, these documents are still classified as TSSCI INFORMATION.

Reply(7)
21
Dave Hood
3d ago

wake up Trump supporters he broke the law

Reply(4)
20
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Trump Sides with Russia Over Brittney Griner

Former President Donald Trump sounds like he wants WNBA player Brittney Griner to stay in a Russian prison. During a podcast appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, the former president voiced his opposition to the U.S. government’s reported offer to swap Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker.
POTUS
CNN

Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage Act#Fbi#Prison#Msnbc#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state

A Wisconsin election official says Donald Trump is still trying to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat in the battleground state. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, said in a Tuesday interview that the former president called him last week and encouraged him to decertify Joe Biden's win in the state — 20 months after the 2020 election.
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

579K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy