Bronx, NY

Boy, 14, assaulted, robbed of chain while riding 2 train

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 14-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed of his chain while riding the subway in the Bronx on Wednesday, authorities said.

The victim got onto a 2 train at the Pelham Parkway subway station around 7:15 p.m., police said.

When the train got to the 174th Street subway station, a male stepped into the train car and randomly went up to the boy, asking him “Do you know me? You’re going to know me today.”

After confronting the victim, the suspect punched him in the chest and stole a chain from the boy’s neck, officials said.

The attacker then fled the chain while the victim stayed on, eventually getting off at the Simpson Avenue train station. He refused medical attention.

Cops said the person they are looking for is about 16-years-old, medium complexion, medium build with brown eyes and short dark, braided hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, white t-shirt, dark colored pants, surgical mask, black sneakers and a cross body sling backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 10

Joehaw Lawrence
3d ago

He must be new.to not know you don’t wear a $650 chain on the train.first time up here in New York huh 😏

Reply
4
 

