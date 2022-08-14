19-year-old killed, 4 wounded in possible drive-by shooting in Gresham

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police said a 19-year-old woman died after being shot in the chest and arm Sunday morning in Gresham.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the woman as Tacara Tunstall, of Auburn Gresham.

Chicago police said she was with a group of people near 78th and Wood Streets shortly after midnight when police believe someone started shooting from a car.

When it was over, a 17-year-old girl was also hospitalized in serious condition and three young men — ages 17, 18 and 19 — were also wounded.

They were in fair condition when they were taken to the hospital, police said.

Police statistics show there have been 38 murders in that district so far this year, but authorities have said murders and shootings are both down 27%.

No one is in custody.

