Sealy & Company Acquires 841,849 SF of State-of-the-Art Distribution Warehouse Key Industrial Market of Lakeland, Florida

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of two Class A Industrial properties totaling 841,849 square feet. Located in Lakeland, Florida – the addition of 5300 Allen K Breed Hwy heralds Sealy & Company’s re-entry into the highly competitive Florida industrial market. This property was acquired in an off-market deal for an undisclosed amount. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005653/en/ 5300 Allen K Breed Highway in Lakeland, FL is the newest addition to Sealy & Company’s growing portfolio. Sealy & Company acquired 841,849 SF of state-of-the-art industrial distribution warehouse space in a key Southeast industrial market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tampa man shares video and details of alligator attack that crushed his skull

Juan Carlos La Verde was mid-stroke during a swim in Lake Thonotosassa when an alligator’s mouth shot out of the murky water and clamped down hard around his upper body. As soon as the gator’s jaws were around him, the 34-year-old firefighter felt teeth pierce the flesh on his head and chest, and his head made a loud “pop” sound.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez — appointed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he suspended...
In a pinch, Florida couple made her wedding dress from his WWII parachute

Milagros was only passing through Tampa on her way back to Cuba. Joe, a man she had known for around a year, primarily through letters, had another idea. Return to Cuba to collect your belongings, Joe told her, and come right back to marry me. But we cannot afford a...
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
Uncertain future for Albert Whitted Airport

There's growing uncertainty around the future of St. Pete's Albert Whitted Airport. The city-owned property sits on prime real estate in downtown, right along the water. Mayor Ken Welch and his administration want to know if it could be better used for something else.
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa

The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More

Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
