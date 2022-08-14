ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Afternoon storms, lightning continue across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday storms have fired off once again for many Central Florida neighborhoods. Pockets of downpours and lightning will continue with areas of minor street flooding possible through the late afternoon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Coastal and beach areas will have a much...
Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
OBITUARY: Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 10

BREVARD COUNTY – Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, passed away on August 10, 2022. She was born July 3, 1947, in Samson, Alabama. She married Rev. Millard Campbell in 1967 and together they moved to Milton, Florida. Marva worked as a beautician, seamstress instructor and home interior...
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
Check out the Sebastian Seafood Market in Sebastian, Florida

The Sebastian Seafood Market offers fresh, locally caught seafood in Sebastian, Florida. While browsing in their store, we saw fresh grouper, clams, oysters, shrimp, crabs, muscles, and other fish ready for pickup. People tell us their homemade crab cakes are worth trying. ➡️ Click here to see our Sebastian Seafood...
FHP: Driver killed in Brevard County crash, passenger injured

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly Brevard County crash. According to troopers, the crash happened in Merritt Island around 8:32 a.m. on North Courtenay Parkway and East Hall Road. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers say a driver of one of...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Two Days, Two Fatal Crashes New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The city of New Smyrna Beach was the site of two fatal car accidents over the weekened. A 70 year-old woman and a 43 year-old man are left dead by the two crashes which happened less than 20 hours apart. The first crash was on...
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
