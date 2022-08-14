Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 93 for Brevard On Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Tuesday in Brevard County calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 93, with Heat index values as high as 105. Calm winds will become south southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Afternoon storms, lightning continue across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday storms have fired off once again for many Central Florida neighborhoods. Pockets of downpours and lightning will continue with areas of minor street flooding possible through the late afternoon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Coastal and beach areas will have a much...
click orlando
Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area. Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from...
spacecoastdaily.com
Titusville Police Release Traffic Advisory Ahead of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Launch Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The highly anticipated NASA Artemis 1 launch to the moon is scheduled for Monday, August 29, 2022, with a launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. Titusville Police want to advise motorists to slow down in launch viewing areas, especially on U.S.#1, State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
veronews.com
Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orlando International Airport leaders may increase parking costs for travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Your trip from Orlando International Airport could get more expensive. Airport leaders will decide Wednesday afternoon whether to charge visitors more to park their cars. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The cheapest option, the economy lot, would go from $10 a day, to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 10
BREVARD COUNTY – Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, passed away on August 10, 2022. She was born July 3, 1947, in Samson, Alabama. She married Rev. Millard Campbell in 1967 and together they moved to Milton, Florida. Marva worked as a beautician, seamstress instructor and home interior...
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Ralph Keith Baxley, 91, of Rockledge, Florida Passed Peacefully at Home Aug. 13
Ralph Keith Baxley, age 91 of Rockledge, Florida passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2022. He was born in Summerfield, Florida, on January 26, 1931. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph Dennis and Dora Belle (Tyler) Baxley;...
click orlando
1 dead, 1 airlifted in 3-vehicle crash in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another person was flown to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Courtenay Parkway and Hall Road in Merritt Island around 8:30 a.m....
sebastiandaily.com
Check out the Sebastian Seafood Market in Sebastian, Florida
The Sebastian Seafood Market offers fresh, locally caught seafood in Sebastian, Florida. While browsing in their store, we saw fresh grouper, clams, oysters, shrimp, crabs, muscles, and other fish ready for pickup. People tell us their homemade crab cakes are worth trying. ➡️ Click here to see our Sebastian Seafood...
WESH
FHP: Driver killed in Brevard County crash, passenger injured
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly Brevard County crash. According to troopers, the crash happened in Merritt Island around 8:32 a.m. on North Courtenay Parkway and East Hall Road. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers say a driver of one of...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Two Days, Two Fatal Crashes New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The city of New Smyrna Beach was the site of two fatal car accidents over the weekened. A 70 year-old woman and a 43 year-old man are left dead by the two crashes which happened less than 20 hours apart. The first crash was on...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
Comments / 0