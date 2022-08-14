Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
School district welcomes 22 changes in leadership
ELKO – Twenty-two new administrators are among the changes that students, parents and community members will see at the start of the new school year on Aug. 29, which includes new programs and districtwide plans for facilities and the future of the Elko County School District. Programs for free...
Elko Daily Free Press
Home-occupation rule adopted in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – The Committee of Architecture has given final approval to a home-occupation rule that the Spring Creek Association says will allow business use of shops and exterior buildings, and will hopefully encourage more small businesses to start in the area. This was the final step in a...
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, announces the return of its annual fundraiser, Nite at the Races at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Elko Conference Center. Guests are invited...
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC students receive scholarships to continue education
ELKO – Two Great Basin College students will continue their education at the University of Nevada, Reno as recipients of the Rural Nevada Behavioral Health Workforce Development Scholarship. Gina Sherwood of Elko and John Headley of Las Vegas both overcame great challenges in their lives to get to this...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko businessman arrested over fence project
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on a felony fraud charge and for engaging in a contractor business without a license after he failed to complete a fence project. According to court records, Jose L. Cardoza, 37, was hired in June 2021 to install a 237-foot vinyl fence. The homeowners paid J & S Fencing $23,000 for labor and materials, but work stopped after 55 fence posts were installed on the property.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County property searched in Utah missing man case
ELKO – Law enforcement from two states searched the Nevada property of a man who has been named as a suspect in the disappearance of a 19-year-old Utah man nearly 12 weeks ago. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office with the search warrant...
Elko Daily Free Press
Northeastern Nevada's brief hot spell will give way to more storms
ELKO – One more piping-hot day before stormy and slightly cooler weather returns. Elko’s high is expected to reach 96 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Highs have been in the 90s for five out of the past six days. Thunderstorms will return to the region Thursday through Saturday. The chance...
Traffic Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada Finds Guns, Drugs, and Cash
WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A traffic stop in Elko County resulted in multiple felony charges for a Washington man when multiple firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash were allegedly found during a search. According to the Nevada State Police, 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in the Elko County Jail on 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38-counts of possession or transportation of a firearm without a serial number, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble of a firearm without a serial number, one count of possession of marijuana grater than an ounce, and one count of possession of marijauna with intent to sell.
Elko Daily Free Press
Rosie Jayo Madigan
On Friday, August 12, 2022, Rosie Jayo Madigan quietly passed away at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital at the age of 94. Rosie was born on December 9, 1927 to Emilio and Marie Anne Jayo and graduated from Elko High School in 1945. She want to visit her sister, Pearl Iamurri in Florida after graduation and worked at the Buckingham Airfield in the typing pool. In 1947 she returned to Elko and began working at the Office of Price Administration for a short time before going to work at the Soil Conservation Service as a secretary.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County home sale prices, Aug. 8-12, 2022
358 Bluecrest Drive, $545,000; 1,638 sq. ft. 878 Abeyta Drive, $490,000; 1,672 sq. ft. 432 Flora Drive, $470,000; 2,736 sq. ft. 1833 Deerfield Way; $451,429.68; ?? sq. ft. 143 Nelly Circle, $450,000; 2,043 sq. ft. 1817 Deerfield Way; $449, 566; ?? sq. ft. 808 Black Oak Drive, $445,000; 2,204 sq....
KOLO TV Reno
Police execute search warrant on property of Rounds disappearance suspect
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office has executed a search warrant on a property owned by a suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds. With the assistance of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, they executed the warrant on a parcel of land owned by James Brenner, who has been previously identified as a suspect in the case.
Elko Daily Free Press
Off-duty officer prevents Home Depot theft
ELKO – An off-duty Elko Police Department officer thwarted the theft of more than $1,300 in merchandise from Home Depot. The officer called in a “theft in progress” from the store around 2 p.m. Saturday after spotting a man leaving with a cart full of merchandise without paying. The officer followed him into the parking lot and identified himself as a police officer.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Model: The Hawthorne with Unfinished Basement. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD: see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs. Map location is approximate - Buyer to verify.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fiery crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – A driver was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a fiery crash on Mountain City Highway. Elko County Fire Station 21 was called to the single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight. “The car was fully engulfed upon arrival of emergency responders,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District....
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man arrested on gun charges
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday on charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Police were called around 5 p.m. to Douglas and First streets in regard to a man arguing with someone and then pulling out a pistol and yelling. He was then seen walking down the street with pistol in hand, and placing it under his shirt, according to witness statements.
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Elko in place for 3-peat
ELKO — Nothing is for certain, but the Elko boys soccer team may have the stronghold for three-consecutive league championships. The Indians capped back-to-back 3A North-East titles in 2021, posting a 12-6-4 overall record and almost running the table in conference play at 9-0-1. Elko captured its fifth berth...
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans have to room to grow
ELKO — Coming off back-to-back league titles, the Spring Creek girls soccer team — according to head coach Kami Crowe — is an unknown commodity for the upcoming season. In 2022, the Lady Spartans defended their 3A North-East league championship — finishing with a 12-4-3 overall record and a nearly-perfect 9-0-1 stretch in conference play.
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Spartans ‘older, 2-deep everywhere’
SPRING CREEK — After some building stages during the 2021 spring and 2021 fall seasons, the Spring Creek boys soccer team — once a youthful group — now looks to take the next steps toward building a winning program. “We’re getting older now; we aren’t a young...
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Lady Indians revamp without Ramirez
ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team, freshly removed from one its best seasons in recent history, are ready to hit the ground running in 2022 — seeing a large group of girls for fall tryouts. “We had a really high turnout. We had to cut between 12...
