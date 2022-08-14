On Friday, August 12, 2022, Rosie Jayo Madigan quietly passed away at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital at the age of 94. Rosie was born on December 9, 1927 to Emilio and Marie Anne Jayo and graduated from Elko High School in 1945. She want to visit her sister, Pearl Iamurri in Florida after graduation and worked at the Buckingham Airfield in the typing pool. In 1947 she returned to Elko and began working at the Office of Price Administration for a short time before going to work at the Soil Conservation Service as a secretary.

ELKO, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO