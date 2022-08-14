ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Teton County to perform annual pathways sealcoating

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County will be performing annual pathways sealcoating during the week of August 15 – August 19.

Pathway users should be aware that selected pathways will be closed to public use for up to four hours at a time and may be closed multiple times during the project’s duration. This year’s project areas include the following pathways: Path 22 from the Y intersection to Stilson Ranch, Teton Village internal pathways and the Rafter J internal pathways.

The Snake River Pathway Bridge will remain open to public use for the entire duration of the project. Access to the Pathway Bridge will be via Emily’s Pond on the east side of the river and via the Wilson Boat Ramp access road on the west side of the river.

Pathways officials will post signs on paths in the project area informing the public of the estimated date and time for pathway closures. However, the public is advised that the actual date and times are subject to change based on weather or other delays that may be beyond the contractor’s control. Current updates and project area maps will be posted as available on the Teton County website.

People that choose to travel on the pathway during the sealing project are advised to exercise extreme caution and should expect to encounter sections of hot oil sealant that may cause injury or damage to bicycles, clothing, or other equipment. Users should also expect to encounter construction crews, large equipment, and trucks.

All pathway users are requested to follow instructions from maintenance crews and any signage along the pathway system, and to stay off freshly sealed pathways until the sealant is completely dry.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

