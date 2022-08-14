ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dexter, NM man killed in crash in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Earl Kemmer, 71, of Dexter, New Mexico, sustained fatal injuries in a rollover crash in Quay County near Tucumcari Saturday afternoon. According to the New Mexico State Police, Kemmer was traveling north in his Jeep Wrangler at a high rate of speed when the Jeep left the roadway, went airborne across Highway 54, and rolled over.
State police investigate shooting involving Eddy County Sheriff's Office

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff's Office. State police say the shooting happened near West Texas Street and Happy Valley Road in Carlsbad on Thursday. The suspect died in the shooting and no deputies were injured in the incident.
Ronchetti camp can’t stop a scrappy, independent press

Source NM’s senior reporter pulled a piece of posterboard out of the trash outside a campaign event Sunday and hastily sharpied a sign that read:. Shaun Griswold’s inspired outreach is exactly what I meant when I wrote the word “scrappy” into our slogan. Never mind the barriers. We’ll get you the story — this time using actual scraps.
