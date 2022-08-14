Read full article on original website
QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Earl Kemmer, 71, of Dexter, New Mexico, sustained fatal injuries in a rollover crash in Quay County near Tucumcari Saturday afternoon. According to the New Mexico State Police, Kemmer was traveling north in his Jeep Wrangler at a high rate of speed when the Jeep left the roadway, went airborne across Highway 54, and rolled over.
QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - A man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover over the weekend near Tucumcari, New Mexico. The New Mexico State Police said about 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, 71-year-old Earl D. Kemmer, of Dexter, New Mexico, was driving north in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler near the intersection of Quay Road A1 and U.S. Highway 54.
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers – Associated Press. Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho said they have arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him Saturday morning.
EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff's Office. State police say the shooting happened near West Texas Street and Happy Valley Road in Carlsbad on Thursday. The suspect died in the shooting and no deputies were injured in the incident.
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are on the lookout for two suspects tied to a shooting that happened Wednesday. When police arrived at the 1800 block of West Tansill Street, they found a man who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say two people were seen in […]
Source NM’s senior reporter pulled a piece of posterboard out of the trash outside a campaign event Sunday and hastily sharpied a sign that read:. Shaun Griswold’s inspired outreach is exactly what I meant when I wrote the word “scrappy” into our slogan. Never mind the barriers. We’ll get you the story — this time using actual scraps.
