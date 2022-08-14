Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches poll
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Watch: Sawyer looking for starring role as he moves into sophomore year
Jack Sawyer got his apprentice season out of the way last year as a freshman for the Ohio State football team. After an off-season of hard work, Sawyer seems primed to become a starter or – at the very least – a heavy contributor for the Buckeyes at defensive end this season.
Raiola previews Ohio State - Notre Dame game visit and recruiting for the Buckeyes
The country’s No. 1 2024 recruit and Ohio State commitment Dylan Raiola previews going to the Ohio State - Notre Dame game and recruiting for the Buckeyes.
Chat Wrap: Shake-up at receiver? Year of the tight end? Bronny James to OSU?
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on The Front Row message board Monday night. Check out the transcript below. We take questions for these Chats beginning each Sunday and all day Monday. Recruiting editor Bill Kurelic typically hosts a recruiting-themed Chat every week as well. Programming Note: We...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
StubHub Reveals Most Demanded College Football Ticket
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a hot ticket entering the 2022 season. StubHub recently revealed that Ohio State is "the most in demand" college football team this year. The Buckeyes have also enjoyed the largest demand increase since last season with a jump of over 500 percent. The Buckeyes took...
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
Kurelic: Buckeyes’ recruiting goals; name to keep in mind; 5-star athlete help; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
Ohio State, Ryan Day has more experienced Buckeye team looking to make a title run in 2022
In comparison to some years, it’s been a relatively quiet preseason for Ohio State. At this time a year ago, the Buckeyes had a number of questions surrounding starters and the depth chart with plenty of new faces stepping into bigger roles. This year has been different. “Probably just...
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Top247 EDGE Brian Robinson isn’t bashful about wearing Michigan gear in Ohio
A lot has changed for Brian Robinson in the span of a year. The Austintown (Ohio) Fitch star gained 40 lbs., saw his recruitment explode from virtually nothing to over 30 offers, and became one of the most coveted targets on Michigan’s 2024 recruiting board. He also got more acquainted with the Wolverines during three visits, the most recent of which occurred a couple weeks ago for the annual Barbecue at the Big House. The latest trip only increased his comfort level with the staff, especially would-be position coach Mike Elston.
wcbe.org
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Ohio State families prepare students for move-in day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks the start of move-in day for Ohio State University students!. Dave Isaacs, a spokesperson with the Office of Student Life, told 10TV that move-in 'day' for students who will live in residence halls will be a staggered process throughout the week. “We'll have about...
columbusmonthly.com
Super Fly at 50: Columbus Guitarist Craig McMullen on Curtis Mayfield’s Landmark Album
Returning to college to study music at age 74 would be an admirable endeavor for anyone, but it’s particularly noteworthy given Craig McMullen’s resume. The Columbus guitarist, who’s finishing up his bachelor’s degree in jazz studies at Ohio State, has played alongside Aretha Franklin, jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd and, most famously, soul legend Curtis Mayfield, including a stint in the early ’70s that landed McMullen on the iconic funk soundtrack to the 1972 film “Super Fly,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary in August.
newwaysministry.org
Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach
Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio
Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
brooklynvegan.com
Gathering of the Juggalos 2022 in (more) pics
Insane Clown Posse's annual Gathering of the Juggalos is a festival like no other. It returned to Thornville, OH's Legend Valley earlier this month for its 2022 edition, which featured plenty of debauchery, sprayed Faygo, and clown paint along with sets from ICP, KRS-One, Slick Rick, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Ho99o9, and others. ICP thanked the juggalo community on social media for "Another Epic Gathering," writing:
Why is Columbus getting warmer? Ohio State study underway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Heat islands are defined as urbanized areas that are subjected to higher temperatures compared to the outer suburbs and countryside. Buildings and roads absorb more heat than natural surfaces and re-emit energy from the sun, typically raising temperatures several degrees higher than in outlying areas. Urban infrastructure and land-use activities influence […]
