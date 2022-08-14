Read full article on original website
Miller Food Truck Festival Returning To St. Cloud In September
Break out the stretchy pants because Miller's awesome Food Truck Festival is returning to St. Cloud in September! Miller Auto Plaza will host the popular event on Saturday, September 10th. Over 20 food trucks will be on hand for the event, along with inflatables, axe throwing and a DJ. While...
This Epic Shoreview Playground Is Worth The Drive From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
There is a 'destination playground' just over an hour from St. Cloud that is more than worth the drive. Shoreview Commons playground features a massive, sprawling playground, an indoor water park, skate park and a library!. The pictures don't do this playground justice as far as how big it really...
Val’s in St. Cloud Looks Virtually Unchanged from This 1987 Photo
Val's Rapid Serv is a time capsule in a white paper bag. I think the homepage of this iconic burger joint says it all:. Half a century ago; Val's Rapid Serv, an independent limited menu fast food take-out restaurant was born at 628 E. St. Germain in St. Cloud, Minnesota. An abandoned Pure Oil gas station was purchased and converted to a restaurant by Val and Kathleen Henning.
Stars Like Confetti! These Northern Minnesota Domes Offer Up Unique Stay
Life is a journey, and along the way, we get to experience some pretty cool things. If you have a bucket list item that includes waking up under a bed of stars or staying the nights/week in a unique structure you might want to look into a stay at Klarhet near Lutsen this fall.
Grief Services Resource Fair To Be Held This Sunday Aug. 21st
A new Grief Resource center is coming to help people get through those difficult times of losing a loved one, and you are invited to attend the Grief Services Resource Fair this Sunday, August 21st from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The event is free for anyone who would like to attend. The event is called "Honoring Our Losses and Our Resiliency."
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
The Earliest Winter Weather Advisory in Minnesota Happened on October 11th
It's supposed to be 80 and partly sunny today and yet the National Weather Service is sharing facts about early Winter Weather Advisories in Minnesota. I was trying to have a pleasant morning scroll through Twitter when this popped up:. The last thing I want to be thinking about in...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Fire Marshal Retires after 21 Years of Service
(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s longtime fire marshal has hung up his helmet. A send-off ceremony was held earlier this summer for Mike Post, who retired after 21 years of service. Post spent more than two decades investigating the cause of fires in the city, educating young people about fire safety and inspecting businesses for fire code compliance.
What Was Your First Job?- Central Minnesotans Share Their Answers
We recently asked Central Minnesotans what their very first job was, and how old were they at that time. We had a ton of responses, and being out in the middle of the Midwest, it's not surprising that a lot of our listeners had their first jobs on a farm.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota
Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
Enjoy Trinkets, Treasures & Trash Through September in Minnesota
Being someone who is usually looking for a great bargain for something that is unique and fun, consignment shops, flea markets, and fairs are great places to find just those things. The Wadena Flea and Craft Market is one of those places where you can find some really unique and...
St. Paul Celebrating All Things Irish This Weekend
I always thought the only time anywhere in Minnesota celebrates Irish anything was around St. Patrick's Day. I would be wrong. Enter Irish Fair of Minnesota 2022! This is happening all this weekend, starting today, Friday through Sunday with lots of entertainment, vendors with crafts and food!. We are excited...
How much rain when you add it all up this week in Minnesota?
Today will likely be the nicest day for several days, at least for southern Minnesota as a pattern more typically reserved for April and October settles in. Scattered showers and storms for northern Minnesota today and then a spotty few of them are possible tomorrow in or around the Twin Cities with increasing cloud cover once again.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Possibility for rain and storms Wednesday, Thursday
(FOX 9) - There's a possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with greater opportunities for some stormy weather later this week. Wednesday will be seasonable and muggy, with a high around 82 degrees and dew points climbing into the 60s in the Twin Cities metro. There could be some random rumbles and popcorn showers for some as stormy weather in northern Minnesota could make its way into the FOX 9 viewing area.
mspmag.com
A Survey of the Hottest Spicy Foods in the Twin Cities
You know what helps you cool off on a steamy summer day? A good sweat. From the inside. There’s actual science that says eating spicy* foods helps regulate the body’s temp and cools you down (though your mouth and intestines might disagree). There’s a pervasive myth that Minnesotans think ketchup is a spice. Pshhht. Sure, some such Minnesotans exist, but as a whole, we have plenty of restaurants and eaters that prove this false on the daily. We’ve appealed to many of them to help us create this proof-of-spice story, which should light many a mouth on fire, no matter where you are on your path to hot-headed nirvana. Seek the heat, friends: The hot life is a good one.
mprnews.org
Stretch of Twin Cities freeway remains closed after bridge was hit by oversized vehicle
A stretch of Twin Cities freeway remained closed Wednesday, a day after an oversized vehicle struck a pedestrian bridge spanning the road. The closure affects westbound Highway 62 — the Crosstown — between Interstate 35W and Highway 100. The bridge that was hit crosses the freeway near Rosland Park in Edina, just west of Valley View Road.
Hole-By-Hole Review Of Northern Minnesota’s Newest Mini Golf Course
We were on vacation last week and we finally had time to check out Virginia's new mini golf course. Greens On Foreteenth is an 18-hole mini golf course located just a few blocks from Highway 53 and 169 intersections in an industrial area of Virginia. The place was hopping! Tons of families were out in the middle of a weekday in August.
Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”
I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
