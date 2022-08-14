ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Val’s in St. Cloud Looks Virtually Unchanged from This 1987 Photo

Val's Rapid Serv is a time capsule in a white paper bag. I think the homepage of this iconic burger joint says it all:. Half a century ago; Val's Rapid Serv, an independent limited menu fast food take-out restaurant was born at 628 E. St. Germain in St. Cloud, Minnesota. An abandoned Pure Oil gas station was purchased and converted to a restaurant by Val and Kathleen Henning.
St. Cloud Fire Marshal Retires after 21 Years of Service

(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s longtime fire marshal has hung up his helmet. A send-off ceremony was held earlier this summer for Mike Post, who retired after 21 years of service. Post spent more than two decades investigating the cause of fires in the city, educating young people about fire safety and inspecting businesses for fire code compliance.
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)

(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota

Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Minnesota weather: Possibility for rain and storms Wednesday, Thursday

(FOX 9) - There's a possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with greater opportunities for some stormy weather later this week. Wednesday will be seasonable and muggy, with a high around 82 degrees and dew points climbing into the 60s in the Twin Cities metro. There could be some random rumbles and popcorn showers for some as stormy weather in northern Minnesota could make its way into the FOX 9 viewing area.
A Survey of the Hottest Spicy Foods in the Twin Cities

You know what helps you cool off on a steamy summer day? A good sweat. From the inside. There’s actual science that says eating spicy* foods helps regulate the body’s temp and cools you down (though your mouth and intestines might disagree). There’s a pervasive myth that Minnesotans think ketchup is a spice. Pshhht. Sure, some such Minnesotans exist, but as a whole, we have plenty of restaurants and eaters that prove this false on the daily. We’ve appealed to many of them to help us create this proof-of-spice story, which should light many a mouth on fire, no matter where you are on your path to hot-headed nirvana. Seek the heat, friends: The hot life is a good one.
Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”

I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
