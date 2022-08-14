The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.

ROCKTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO