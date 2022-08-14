Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
captimes.com
Chef and author Abra Berens talks artisan grains and recipe rules
When she picked up the phone on a recent afternoon, Michigan chef and cookbook author Abra Berens was mid-prep on a big batch of ratatouille. She quickly decided to talk and cook at once. It’s high summer in the upper Midwest, and produce doesn’t pause. “We’ve got eggplants...
Channel 3000
From selling tamales on Facebook to opening a second storefront
What started as a way to weather the pandemic by selling tamales on Facebook turned into a business at an east-side food court. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Amado Rodriguez III lost his job. With rent piling up and government aid taking five to six months to arrive, Rodriguez decided to make and sell tamales through Facebook.
nbc15.com
Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Numerous area Black-owned restaurants are participating in Black Restaurant Week, which kicked off Sunday. According to the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, the event helps build recognition and celebrates the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines. House of Flavas, one of the week’s featured...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Food trucks, Ice Cream Social, and Block Party! - D15 Update 8/15/22
On Monday, the Transportation Policy & Planning Board will receive an update on the city's Complete & Green Streets initiative. You can see a copy of the presentation here and meeting details here. 3rd Wednesday Food Trucks on the Triangle at 3565 Tulane Ave. Wednesday on the Common Grace Triangle,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: Sweet Corn Festival, Magic Pride Festival and more
This weekend, Sun Prairie hosts its annual Sweet Corn Festival. Enjoy live music, a parade (on Wednesday), a carnival, a corn hole tournament and of course — sweet corn. This family friendly event takes place daily at Angell Park in Sun Prairie located at 200 Park St. Park admission is $1 for Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 6 and under are free. Parking on the grounds is $5 and waives a separate entrance fee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
Groundbreaking held for expanded cheese plant in Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and members of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Company Cooperative officially broke ground Tuesday on a $6 million cheese plant addition. The plant on County Highway F produces cheese using milk from more than 70 cooperative members throughout Green, Rock and Lafayette counties. The expansion will add packaging, curing and warehousing capacity. The expansion...
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
nbc15.com
Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. The Mighty Con featured a kids masquerade parade and teen and adult costume contests in addition to games, toys, comics and everything else a comic fan could imagine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
captimes.com
Eldorado on Willy Street to close after 25 years in historic building
When Eldorado Grill closes its doors at 744 Williamson St. at the end of August, the space in the historic Madison Candy Company building should be nearly ready for a new tenant. “We’re leaving most of the equipment in the kitchen, and obviously all the structural equipment in the dining...
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
wortfm.org
“What’s Good for Birds is Good for Wisconsin,” Judge Rules Madison Ordinance Requiring Bird-Safe Glass is Legal
A Dane County judge ruled today that the city of Madison is legally allowed to enact an ordinance requiring bird-safe glass be installed in new buildings over 10,000 square feet. Madison first enacted their ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in 2020 to prevent birds from flying into large glass buildings. The...
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
Downtown Madison moving days underway in earnest, keeping city crews and others busy
MADISON, Wis. — Any time more than 20,000 people move in and out of homes in the course of a few days, a big mess is bound to follow. The city of Madison, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a non-profit are working together to clean the mess left behind.
Comments / 0