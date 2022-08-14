ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Chef and author Abra Berens talks artisan grains and recipe rules

When she picked up the phone on a recent afternoon, Michigan chef and cookbook author Abra Berens was mid-prep on a big batch of ratatouille. She quickly decided to talk and cook at once. It’s high summer in the upper Midwest, and produce doesn’t pause. “We’ve got eggplants...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

From selling tamales on Facebook to opening a second storefront

What started as a way to weather the pandemic by selling tamales on Facebook turned into a business at an east-side food court. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Amado Rodriguez III lost his job. With rent piling up and government aid taking five to six months to arrive, Rodriguez decided to make and sell tamales through Facebook.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Food trucks, Ice Cream Social, and Block Party! - D15 Update 8/15/22

On Monday, the Transportation Policy & Planning Board will receive an update on the city's Complete & Green Streets initiative. You can see a copy of the presentation here and meeting details here. 3rd Wednesday Food Trucks on the Triangle at 3565 Tulane Ave. Wednesday on the Common Grace Triangle,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
MADISON, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin

Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
EDGERTON, WI
captimes.com

Things to do in Madison: Sweet Corn Festival, Magic Pride Festival and more

This weekend, Sun Prairie hosts its annual Sweet Corn Festival. Enjoy live music, a parade (on Wednesday), a carnival, a corn hole tournament and of course — sweet corn. This family friendly event takes place daily at Angell Park in Sun Prairie located at 200 Park St. Park admission is $1 for Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 6 and under are free. Parking on the grounds is $5 and waives a separate entrance fee.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening

OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Groundbreaking held for expanded cheese plant in Brodhead

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and members of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Company Cooperative officially broke ground Tuesday on a $6 million cheese plant addition. The plant on County Highway F produces cheese using milk from more than 70 cooperative members throughout Green, Rock and Lafayette counties. The expansion will add packaging, curing and warehousing capacity. The expansion...
BRODHEAD, WI
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
nbc15.com

Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. The Mighty Con featured a kids masquerade parade and teen and adult costume contests in addition to games, toys, comics and everything else a comic fan could imagine.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day

The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
ROCKTON, IL
captimes.com

Eldorado on Willy Street to close after 25 years in historic building

When Eldorado Grill closes its doors at 744 Williamson St. at the end of August, the space in the historic Madison Candy Company building should be nearly ready for a new tenant. “We’re leaving most of the equipment in the kitchen, and obviously all the structural equipment in the dining...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
VERONA, WI

