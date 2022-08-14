Read full article on original website
Historic Winston-Salem home destroyed in massive fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic house in Winston-Salem was reduced to rubble after a massive fire. Winston-Salem firefighters were called out to a fire at a two-story house on North Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning. The house was in the midst of renovations to be transitional housing for primarily foster children aging out of the system, […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had been walking on North Liberty Street […]
FOX8 News
Greensboro community members living on Horse Pen Creek Road ready for construction to end
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For five years, people using Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro have navigated through the construction. They have reached their limit, and there are still weeks of work ahead for crews. Driving on uneven asphalt and encountering unexpected lane closures has neighbors living along the road frustrated. Avoiding the area isn’t […]
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
Winston-Salem: Gunshot victim walked to another street to call for help, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man reports being shot and then walking to another street to call for help on Tuesday. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting on East 23rd Street after 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man who had been shot. The victim reported that he was...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
‘Did the right thing’: Greensboro man saved by teen stepson during medical emergency
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old jumped into action to save his stepfather’s life when seconds mattered most. John Salmon had a medical emergency at his home in Greensboro on Monday. He’s no stranger to emergencies after spending two decades as a firefighter in Guilford County. This time he was in need of help from his wife […]
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
VIDEO: Fire destroys North Carolina home being remodeled to house young adults leaving foster care
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home being refurbished to house young adults leaving foster care went up in flames early Sunday morning, fire officials said. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze about 3:15 a.m. after it had already engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans […]
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
Teen home from hospital after Winston-Salem dirt bike crash, cousin still hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen has been released from the hospital after a dirt bike crash severely injured her and her cousin. The dirt bike accident happened in the afternoon of August 7, at the intersection of Sunny Drive and Yarbrough Avenue in Winston-Salem. A fourteen-year-old girl agreed to hop on a dirt bike […]
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
2 injured after crash on West Market St. and Green Valley Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash left two injured in Greensboro Sunday afternoon. Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on West Market Street and Green Valley Road. Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Please use caution if you're driving in the area.
North Carolina family gets stolen dog back after new owner brings her to old groomer
Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from his Burlington front yard 10 months ago. This week, he got a call from Abby’s groomer saying an unfamiliar woman came in with the dog.
‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run continues
It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver.
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
Hundreds of fish killed when South Carolina lake accidentally drained
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
