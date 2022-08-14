ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Historic Winston-Salem home destroyed in massive fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic house in Winston-Salem was reduced to rubble after a massive fire. Winston-Salem firefighters were called out to a fire at a two-story house on North Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning.   The house was in the midst of renovations to be transitional housing for primarily foster children aging out of the system, […]
WXII 12

Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
FOX8 News

Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had been walking on North Liberty Street […]
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
