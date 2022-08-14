Read full article on original website
A house in Longmeadow that sold for $925,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13. In total, 115 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $295,894. The average price per square foot ended up at $199.
A condo in Springfield that sold for $65,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13. In total, 115 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $295,894. The average price per square foot ended up at $199.
A house in Royalston that sold for $64,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between July 31 and August 6. In total, 211 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $468,705. The average price per square foot ended up at $268.
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from August 7-13. There were 50 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,472 square foot home on Whispering Pines Avenue in Belchertown that sold for $355,500.
A condo in Northampton that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between August 7-13. In total, 47 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $405,481. The average price per square foot ended up at $265.
Brian Burke to Lynn M. Bettinger, 54 Beekman Drive, Unit 54, $226,100. Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000.
WESTFIELD — It was standing room only in City Council Chambers for the continuation of the Planning Board’s public hearing on a special permit for a Target distribution facility on North Road and Falcon Drive. After a four-hour meeting, the hearing was continued to Sept. 20. Target is...
EASTHAMPTON - The owner of the Tavern on the Hill hopes the restaurant along Route 141 on Mount Tom, overlooking Easthampton, can recover from a weekend fire and will reopen within three months. Amy Guyette, owner and manager, said the fire, reported late Friday by a motorist passing by, caused...
The residents of Florence, in the words of one of their own, were “mad as hell.”. A community meeting providing a forum to discuss what could potentially become Northampton’s 14th cannabis dispensary devolved at times Monday night into a shouting match.
An overhead sign that fell on I-190 in Worcester last week was caused when the anchor bolts holding the sign support to its foundation failed, according to a preliminary investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. A MassDOT spokesperson said that the agency is in the process of inspecting all...
The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:. On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.
WORCESTER — The “Beach Closed – Swimming Prohibited” sign at Binienda Memorial Beach will be removed Tuesday after being posted for three days. The beach, at Coes Pond, was closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday because of what officials said were staffing limitations. Two lifeguards showed COVID-19...
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
Springfield and state police shut down part of State Street on Tuesday afternoon after a car’s engine caught on fire. The car caught on fire right outside the Springfield Juvenile Courthouse on 50 State St. Authorities shut down part of the road from the intersection of Main Street and State Street, past the MGM Casino entrance, up to Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.
SPRINGFIELD — A subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. faces a $250,000 fine by the state over the company’s failure to supervise an agent. Charles J. Evan, of Wellesley, defrauded clients by pressuring them into unsuitable high-commission insurance products in order to line his own pockets, according to to a news release from the office of secretary of state William Galvin.
Four Massachusetts lottery players won six-figure prizes Tuesday. Two of the prizes were worth $1 million. One of the $1 million prizes was sold at Blue Hill Express in Canton. It was from the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” The other $1 million prize was from the game “Millions.” It was sold at Braintree Market in Braintree.
HOLYOKE – The city’s new Gloutak Woods recreation area is undergoing work this summer by a crew of teenagers from Greenagers to clear and establish trails through the property in West Holyoke. “We are thrilled to hire and work with Greenagers to improve the visitor experience at Gloutak,”...
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
STERLING — The Sterling Fair is set to return for the first time since 2019, but organizers have been served with a curve ball. The town's insurance company, MIAA, notified the town that they could not continue to insure the fair the same way they have in the past.
BOSTON — A road buckled and swallowed a car, and several homes were flooded, after a water main break soaked Boston’s South End early Monday morning. A 20-inch pipe that dates back to the 1870s burst in the area of Tremont and Northampton streets around 3:45 a.m., according to Boston Water and Sewer officials.
