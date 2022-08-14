One man killed in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the victim in a deadly shooting in Old Town Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita.

Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to the department, at 1:35 a.m., officers working in Old Town heard several gunshots just north of 126 N. Mosely St.

Moments later, officers say they heard gunshots near 100 N. Washington. The officers began running in the direction of the second round of shots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found Greenley with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, unconscious and not breathing. Officers began lifesaving efforts, but EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

WPD says their investigation revealed that Sweeney and Dyas arrived in the area in a 2008 Ford Edge, walked right up to Greenley and shot him several times, hitting him in the upper body. Police say the pair fled the scene. Officers quickly located the suspect’s car with witness help, cameras in Old Town and Flock license plate reading cameras. Sweeney and Dyas were taken into custody, in different areas of town, without incident.

