Bechtelsville, PA

papreplive.com

Boyertown looking to make quick turnaround under new coach Konnick

One week ago, he was preparing Boyertown’s American Legion baseball team for competition in a national regional tournament in West Virginia. This week, Justin Konnick was back on the practice field … albeit under different circumstances. He’s embarking on his head coaching career with Boyertown High’s football program.
BOYERTOWN, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Philadelphia Native Marty Lyons Is Inducted Into the Hall of Fame

More than half a century after his death, avid Llanerch Country Club golf pro Marty Lyons is officially a Hall of Famer. The kid had just snuck onto the Llanerch Country Club course when he saw Marty Lyons heading toward him. Maybe he’d just get thrown off, though things could get worse. Perhaps a call to the police—or to his parents. Instead, Lyons exited his car and offered some help: “Let me show you how to get out of a sand trap.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters

HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bechtelsville, PA
NJ.com

Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters

Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
bctv.org

Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Happening

The Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (BCRRHOF) announces our updated and upgraded BCRRHOF Induction Award! The gorgeous 15″ awards are a symbolic swirl of tie-dyed glass on a solid black bass. These are the hall’s new gold standard award. They’re very impressive, designed and created via a collaboration between Roger Stafford Awards, The Reading Musical Foundation and Dave Kline Productions.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Kyle Hartzell
Person
Mike Myers
NYS Music

Halestorm Rocks The Erie County Fair in Hamburg

It is that time of the year for each area to have its own local fair during the summer months. Masses of people come out to enjoy food, rides, entertainment, and live music. The Erie County Fair is hosting many musical acts this year. On Saturday, Aug. 13th, Halestorm played the Buffalo News Grandstand at the Erie County Fairgrounds racetrack. Halestorm is an American rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
HAMBURG, PA
lvpnews.com

The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill

As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More

Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
#The T P Truck Equipment#T P Trailer Nascar
bctv.org

Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
HAMBURG, PA
delawaretoday.com

These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics

We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
DELAWARE STATE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Travel Maven

You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in Pennsylvania

Summer isn't over yet, and what better way to celebrate the last remaining weeks of warmer weather than a camping trip at one of the most exciting campgrounds in the state?. Growing up, we never wanted a day at the amusement park to end. At Knoebels Amusement Resort, it doesn't have to. Complete with roller coasters, a water park, arcade, tons of rides, and it's very own campground, this amusement park is a real treat. Keep reading to learn more.
ELYSBURG, PA
WHYY

Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk

Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
lehighsports.com

$8 Million Gift Launches Athletics Capital Renovations and Expansion

An ambitious renovation and expansion of the Goodman Campus Athletics Complex has now been launched thanks to an anonymous $8 million gift made by parents of a current Lehigh student-athlete. The gift will provide for the renovation and expansion of the Cundey Varsity House, and also allow the university to...
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

