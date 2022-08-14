Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Boyertown looking to make quick turnaround under new coach Konnick
One week ago, he was preparing Boyertown’s American Legion baseball team for competition in a national regional tournament in West Virginia. This week, Justin Konnick was back on the practice field … albeit under different circumstances. He’s embarking on his head coaching career with Boyertown High’s football program.
mainlinetoday.com
Philadelphia Native Marty Lyons Is Inducted Into the Hall of Fame
More than half a century after his death, avid Llanerch Country Club golf pro Marty Lyons is officially a Hall of Famer. The kid had just snuck onto the Llanerch Country Club course when he saw Marty Lyons heading toward him. Maybe he’d just get thrown off, though things could get worse. Perhaps a call to the police—or to his parents. Instead, Lyons exited his car and offered some help: “Let me show you how to get out of a sand trap.”
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters
HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
Phillymag.com
The Worst of Philly 2022: From Jawn Morgan to Pete Rose to Wawa Soft Pretzels
The 20 people, places and, yes, Wawa menu items that made us utterly cringe. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Now that we’ve given you enough time to properly digest the utterly extensive and unimpeachably awesome...
bctv.org
Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Happening
The Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (BCRRHOF) announces our updated and upgraded BCRRHOF Induction Award! The gorgeous 15″ awards are a symbolic swirl of tie-dyed glass on a solid black bass. These are the hall’s new gold standard award. They’re very impressive, designed and created via a collaboration between Roger Stafford Awards, The Reading Musical Foundation and Dave Kline Productions.
NYS Music
Halestorm Rocks The Erie County Fair in Hamburg
It is that time of the year for each area to have its own local fair during the summer months. Masses of people come out to enjoy food, rides, entertainment, and live music. The Erie County Fair is hosting many musical acts this year. On Saturday, Aug. 13th, Halestorm played the Buffalo News Grandstand at the Erie County Fairgrounds racetrack. Halestorm is an American rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
phillyvoice.com
Exton's historic Ship Inn, once a stop for George Washington, Andrew Jackson, to be sold
The owner of the Ship Inn, an historic property in Exton that dates back to the late 18th century, has found a pair of buyers who envision turning the two-story Georgian building into a microbrewery. Built in 1796, the stone property was designed to be a place for travelers to...
lvpnews.com
The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill
As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More
Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
Doubleheader steam locomotives pull Reading & Northern Iron Horse Ramble
The Reading & Northern Passenger Department held its Iron Horse Ramble on Saturday, August 13, 2022, traveling from the Reading Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County. What makes this excursion extra special is the addition of two steam locomotives, #2102 and #425, being used to...
bctv.org
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
Did Dr. Oz campaign crash Musikfest? It’s complicated (Opinion)
Ah, Dr. Oz. Controversy just seems to follow this guy like a starving stray cat. Sometimes even when it’s not warranted. But that’s in the eye of the beholder in the case of whether Dr. Oz obnoxiously crashed Pennsylvania’s Musikfest. Here’s the deal. New Jersey’s Mehmet Oz...
You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in Pennsylvania
Summer isn't over yet, and what better way to celebrate the last remaining weeks of warmer weather than a camping trip at one of the most exciting campgrounds in the state?. Growing up, we never wanted a day at the amusement park to end. At Knoebels Amusement Resort, it doesn't have to. Complete with roller coasters, a water park, arcade, tons of rides, and it's very own campground, this amusement park is a real treat. Keep reading to learn more.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
lehighsports.com
$8 Million Gift Launches Athletics Capital Renovations and Expansion
An ambitious renovation and expansion of the Goodman Campus Athletics Complex has now been launched thanks to an anonymous $8 million gift made by parents of a current Lehigh student-athlete. The gift will provide for the renovation and expansion of the Cundey Varsity House, and also allow the university to...
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
