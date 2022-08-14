Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.

SALEM COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO