In an interview with WrestleRant (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels spoke about the transition from NXT to the main roster for wrestlers and how things are going to change. He said: “Someone who is someone in NXT can now move up to the main roster, be recognized as the same person, talk about coming from NXT, and perhaps blending immediately into a storyline with someone who was previously in NXT,” Michaels said during an appearance on “WrestleRant.” “I absolutely think that communication is clearly going to be there, those transitions should be more seamless and more comfortable, and also the readiness of the talent going up.“

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO