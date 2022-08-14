Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact
– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
411mania.com
WWE News: Santos Escobar Thanks NXT, Highlights From NXT Heatwave, JD McDonagh Comments On Loss To Bron Breakker
– As previously reported, Santos Escobar lost his match with Tony D’Angelo on WWE NXT 2.0 last night, which means he was forced to leave NXT. In a post on Twitter, he thanked the brand for his time there. – Following his loss to Bron Breakker at NXT Heatwave,...
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels On NXT Talent Making Transition To The Main Roster
In an interview with WrestleRant (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels spoke about the transition from NXT to the main roster for wrestlers and how things are going to change. He said: “Someone who is someone in NXT can now move up to the main roster, be recognized as the same person, talk about coming from NXT, and perhaps blending immediately into a storyline with someone who was previously in NXT,” Michaels said during an appearance on “WrestleRant.” “I absolutely think that communication is clearly going to be there, those transitions should be more seamless and more comfortable, and also the readiness of the talent going up.“
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
411mania.com
DDP and Jake Roberts On Ric Flair’s Last Match, Why DDP Won’t Wrestle Again
DDP and Jake Roberts are both retired from the ring, and they recently shared their thoughts about Ric Flair’s Last Match. Page and Roberts talked about the Starrcast V event on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. DDP...
411mania.com
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon Is A Genius, Says He Creates Genuine Stars
In an interview with the Swerve City podcast (via Fightful), Chris Jericho praised Vince McMahon, calling him a ‘once in a lifetime genius’ and someone that creates genuine stars. He said: “I can go back working for him for 17-18 years. Obviously, there are Vince-isms and Vince-foibles that...
411mania.com
Eric Young on What He Told Vince McMahon in Their Meeting, His Respect for Triple H
– During a recent interview with Reel Talker, former WWE talent Eric Young discussed his experience in WWE and his thoughts on Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Eric Young on meeting Vince McMahon: “I went to a meeting with Vince to pitch him some ideas and I...
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz Reveals He’s Helped Chris Jericho With His Promos in AEW
– During a recent interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that he’s continued to help Chris Jericho and given him some promo lines since Jericho signed with AEW. Gewirtz stated the following (Fightful):. “I’ve always maintained a great friendship with...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite
This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Update On Kenny Omega Following Recovery From Multiple Injuries, Status in AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Fightful Select reports that Kenny Omega will make his return to AEW tonight on Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks against Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. Obviously, this is something many people guessed when the match was announced with the Bucks teaming with a mystery partner. Kenny Omega...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Chris Jericho Really the Last Survivor of the Dungeon?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and if you’re feeeling warm it’s because it’s time for the HEATWAVE! Okay, I have that joke out of my system, I promise. Fuck climate change. Anyway, tonight we have a busy show as Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend their championships, Roxanne Perez takes on her nemesis Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes tries to fend off a challenge to his North American Championship from Giovanni Vinci and more! It’s a big show and a big chance for NXT to deliver, and honestly I’m quite hopeful.
411mania.com
Booker T Says He ‘Hasn’t Missed’ Braun Strowman Since WWE Release
There have been a lot of notable WWE exits over the last couple of years, but one Booker T hasn’t missed is Braun Strowman. Booker recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about Strowman, who has been part of his own promotion Control Your Narrative since he was released from WWE in 2021, and how it’s been an “out of sight, out of mind” situation for him.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
411mania.com
Billy Corgan On Criticism Of Booking Tyrus In NWA, Says He Separates Talent From the Person
In an interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan spoke about criticism for booking Tyrus in NWA and said he is able to separate the talent from the person. Tyrus is a controversial figure due to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him several years ago. Here are highlights:. On criticism of...
411mania.com
Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match Set for NWA 74
– NWA has announced another new matchup for the NWA 74 pay-per-view event. In a Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match, The Miserably Faithful will face The Ill Begotten. NWA 74 takes place over two nights on August 27-28. Both nights will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here are the updated lineups:
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Nineteen 08.17.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Nineteen 08.17.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Semi-Final: Kazuchika Okada pinned Tama Tonga in 19:08 (***¾) G1 Climax 32 – Semi-Final: Will Ospreay pinned Tetsuya Naito in 20:23 (****¼) — If you’re on Twitter, give me...
Comments / 0