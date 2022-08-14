ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Turkey and Israel restore full diplomatic relations

Israel and Turkey announced on Wednesday the full normalization of relations and the return of their ambassadors to Ankara and Tel Aviv. Why it matters: The announcement ends a four-year diplomatic crisis that led to downgraded relations between the two non-Arab regional powers. Driving the news: The Israeli prime minister’s...
WORLD
Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice

Syria on Wednesday officially denied it was holding American journalist and Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria 10 years ago. Why it matters: President Biden said last week that the U.S. knows with certainty that Tice, one of the longest-held and most high-profile American hostages, has been held by the Syrian government.
WORLD
Abbas faces outrage over "50 Holocausts" remark in Berlin

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sparked a diplomatic scandal in Berlin on Tuesday when he said Israel had committed "50 Holocausts" against the Palestinians during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Driving the news: Scholz said Wednesday that he had been "disgusted" by Abbas' remarks. Berlin summoned the...
SOCIETY
Mexico's deadly weekend raises fears of narco-terrorism

Cartel attacks on unarmed civilians in Mexico last week have raised fears of growing narcoterrorism, or the targeting of public places to instill fear and show control. What happened: At least 10 people, including a 12-year-old caught in the crossfire, were killed during gun battles in Ciudad Juárez on Thursday, according to authorities. The majority were bystanders.
PUBLIC SAFETY
