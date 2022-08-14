Read full article on original website
OCPD: 1 Person Shot In SW OKC Drive-By Shooting
Oklahoma City police said one person was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near Southwest 44th Street and South Independence Avenue. Authorities said the victim was shot in the leg multiple times and was transported to a local hospital. No suspect information is...
KOCO
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the leg shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Southwest 55th Street. First responders took him to an area hospital, where authorities said he went into surgery.
KOCO
Law enforcement arrests man in Missouri in connection with deadly OKC road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection with a road-rage shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy earlier this month in Oklahoma City. On Aug 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken...
KOCO
Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to car crash into building
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a car that had crashed into a building. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene on North May Avenue where a car had crashed into a building. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
El Reno police K-9 finds about 13.5 pounds of fentanyl during recent bust
EL RENO, Okla. — An El Reno police K-9 found about 60,000 pills of fentanyl during a recent bust in central Oklahoma. Authorities said El Reno police K-9 Handler Sandy Dowdle and partner Rocco helped the Canadian County Sheriff's Office during a recent investigation. Rocco found about 13.5 pounds of fentanyl.
Stillwater police arrest school bomb threat suspect
A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
Court Documents Identify Armed Man Shot By Police During NE OKC Hostage Situation
An unwelcome visitor reportedly armed with a knife and gun Saturday took a northeast Oklahoma City mother and her 13-year-old son hostage in their home. Police said Terrance Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers. Police officials confirmed Monday five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after they fired at the suspect.
KOCO
Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
news9.com
Minor Hit By Car Near NW 10th & MacArthur
Oklahoma City police confirm that a minor was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon near NW 10th St. & Peniel St. The minor was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. The driver who hit the minor stayed on scene and was cooperating with police.
Stranger rescues 2-year-old children trapped in hot car in Oklahoma City
Two young children are alive today thanks to the swift actions of a stranger.
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman
Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County
Grady County court documents are revealing the moments leading up to a woman's arrest for shooting a deputy and a civilian and barricading herself inside a patrol unit Friday.
One killed after high-speed chase with troopers
Officials say one person was killed in a crash after leading troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through the metro.
OHP investigating after pursuit ends in deadly crash
An investigation is underway following a deadly pursuit late Monday night.
Shark-Finned Car Stolen From OKC Apartment Complex
A unique car was stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. According to the owner, it was a one-of-a-kind car with shark fins on the top and stickers covering the car. After a few days, a separate stolen trailer led police to a backyard where both the trailer...
