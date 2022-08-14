ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the leg shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Southwest 55th Street. First responders took him to an area hospital, where authorities said he went into surgery.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to car crash into building

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a car that had crashed into a building. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene on North May Avenue where a car had crashed into a building. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

El Reno police K-9 finds about 13.5 pounds of fentanyl during recent bust

EL RENO, Okla. — An El Reno police K-9 found about 60,000 pills of fentanyl during a recent bust in central Oklahoma. Authorities said El Reno police K-9 Handler Sandy Dowdle and partner Rocco helped the Canadian County Sheriff's Office during a recent investigation. Rocco found about 13.5 pounds of fentanyl.
EL RENO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ou Med
KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Minor Hit By Car Near NW 10th & MacArthur

Oklahoma City police confirm that a minor was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon near NW 10th St. & Peniel St. The minor was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. The driver who hit the minor stayed on scene and was cooperating with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy