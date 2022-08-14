Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 detained after shooting in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment off Sam Rittenberg Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m. “The apartment resident allegedly knew the suspect and provided information for her car […]
live5news.com
Trial begins for man charged in Colleton County triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing two adults and a child, as well as injuring a second child in a 2017 shooting in Walterboro is in a Colleton County courtroom this week. Kenneth Markeith Chisolm is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller...
live5news.com
Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges in an early-morning stabbing. Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police responded to a convenience store in the 1600 block of...
live5news.com
Walterboro shooting that left 12-year-old, others injured concerns business owners
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As Walterboro Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured four, including a 12-year-old boy, small business owners nearby say they are worried. Police arrived at 252 Signature Events around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot three times. Three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12-year-old shot, 2 men wounded during fight in South Carolina town
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A man and a 12-year-old boy were shot and another man was stabbed Saturday night during a fight in downtown Walterboro, authorities said. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said crews responded about 9 p.m. to reports of a stabbing and shooting in the 200 block of East Washington Street. […]
WTGS
Man punched pregnant woman in stomach, threatened to steal baby: North Charleston PD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Savannah man is facing charges after assaulting a pregnant employee at a North Charleston gas station on Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Officers responded to Circle K, located at 8700 Rivers Ave., early Sunday morning for reports...
‘Holding her hostage’: Alligator kills 88-year-old woman during South Carolina attack, deputies say
One woman has died following an alligator attack in South Carolina's Lowcountry.
Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 278 in Beaufort County: SCHP
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 278 and Pinckney Colony Road Tuesday at 3:55 p.m, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). The driver of a 2019 Toyota pick-up attempted to turn onto Highway...
Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
WTGS
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in salon robbery
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video robbing the Whip Salon on Hilton Head Island. According to BCSO, on Aug. 4 around 3:30 a.m., a man forced his way into the salon, located at 1040 William Hilton Parkway.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Police arrest South Carolina man in robbery, murder of 86-year-old neighbor
PINEVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A South Carolina man is behind bars, charged in the murder of a 86-year-old neighbor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was arrested in connection with the August 8 death of Victoria Essie Benekin.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.
Man arrested on assault charges in North Charleston
According to police, 63-year-old Charles Branham of Savannah has been charged with two counts of assault and battery in connection to a weekend assault incident.
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider died Tuesday in a crash with a second vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Toyoya pickup traveling south...
5-year-old seriously injured during lawn mower accident in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
WTGS
'Tragic, life changing': Boy from Bonneau loses part of leg, hand in lawnmower accident
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The small town of Bonneau is rallying around a family whose son is recovering from a serious accident involving a lawnmower on Saturday. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Wyatt Carr, 5, was playing in his yard while his father, Clinton, was cutting the grass.
One person killed in an apparent alligator attack in South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — One person has been killed in an apparent alligator attack on Monday in South Carolina. According to ABC News, a large alligator was spotted near a pond at an adult-only community near Sun City Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Monday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 0