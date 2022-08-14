Region champ T-Breds excited for encore

It's been a good year wearing the crown for the defending Region 5-AAAA champions.

South Aiken's football program has enjoyed its offseason - a good winter led to a good spring, which in turn gave way to a good summer.

Now the T-Breds are ready to get back on the field and have another good season.

"We've had a really good offseason. ... Guys have participated well," head coach Chris Hamilton said. "The younger guys have stepped up on defense, and we've got just about everybody coming back on offense. We're excited about that."

The guys getting a lot of the attention at South Aiken are junior quarterback Terrence Smith and sophomore running back Jevon Edwards, who combined last season to form a lethal combo in the backfield.

Smith, who was in line to be the T-Breds' top wide receiver up until the day before the season started, took the starting quarterback role and became the Region Offensive Player of the Year, and during the offseason he's embraced the challenge of owning that role.

All Edwards did was surpass 1,000 yards rushing and earn Class AAAA All-State recognition as a freshman, and it's clear the Hamilton takes a lot of joy in repeating the Edwards is only a sophomore.

"Jevon's a special kid," he said. "He's not only just talented in terms of how he runs the ball, but just him as a person. He's a really special kid. He does things different than a lot of kids nowadays."

Edwards is the type of back that is quick to credit the offensive line, and those guys just as quickly will throw the praise right back in his direction - like when Chris Roberts was running the ball for the T-Breds a few years ago when they played for an Upper State championship.

Ashley Yaughn, a three-year starter, returns to the offensive line along with Jenison triplets Brooks, Reece and Will. They'll set the tone up front for Smith and Edwards to get the run game going, and also for Smith to connect with targets like Mason Royals, Jeffery Jackson and Jaxsen Briatico.

Landen Briatico is a senior leader on the defensive line, and his twin brother will also play some outside linebacker in addition to receiver. Kamar Lee is another returning starter on the defensive line, and there are also some younger leaders on defense.

One of those is sophomore linebacker Jaquel Holman, a player who has received a lot of attention from people who have come to South Aiken to check out Smith and Edwards. Fellow sophomore Ethan Bentley is also expected to be a big-time contributor at safety.

Cornerback Dabyus Ford transferred over from Aiken High for his senior season, and Hamilton said he's become another leader on the defense.

Depth can be a concern this season, because the T-Breds don't have a ton of it. Still, Hamilton said this group has made things fun for the players and coaches alike, and he said they have an offensive line mentality that's been present on past successful South Aiken teams.

"They're worried about winning and their team," he said. "They're not worried about individual stuff. They're not selfish at all."

They open the season against Silver Bluff, which dealt the T-Breds a big loss in the opener last year before they reeled off eight consecutive wins on their way to the region title and second round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

They'll have to be ready for that challenge right away, and they'll follow it up with games against big Columbia-area schools before wrapping up the non-region at Clinton.

Then it's time for the Region 4-AAAA slate, and for the T-Breds to try to defend their title.