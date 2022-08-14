Missoula PaddleHeads stretch win streak to five games with road win over Boise Hawks

Read full article on original website
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads use clutch hitting to edge Idaho Falls Chukars
MISSOULA — In a tight battle between Pioneer League North Division powers, the Missoula PaddleHeads showed the importance of well-timed hits with runners aboard Tuesday. Cam Thompson and Nick Cicci keyed a critical fifth-inning uprising and Zootown's pro baseball team held off the Idaho Falls Chukars for a 6-4 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula improved its league-best record to 52-20 with its seventh straight win.
406mtsports.com
Florence kicks off quest to repeat as State B champions
MISSOULA — Florence is entering the 2022 Class B football season having reached the mountaintop after a gradual progression under sixth-year head coach Pat Duchien Sr. Following back-to-back first-round exits, the Falcons advanced to the quarterfinals in 2019 and the semifinals in 2020. They broke through last year by going 12-0 to win the program’s first state championship since 1977.
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads push record to 9-0 against Boise Hawks this season
MISSOULA — Brandon Riley's monster game helped spark the Missoula PaddleHeads to another lop-sided win over the Boise Hawks Sunday. Riley piled up four hits, including three doubles, and drove in three runs in a 16-9 road victory. The final score wasn't indicative of the one-sided nature of the game, which saw Missoula take a 16-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
406mtsports.com
Hamilton begins chase for 2nd consecutive State A championship
MISSOULA — This is new for Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver: Entering a football season as the reigning State A champion. The Broncs are coming off an 11-0 campaign that was capped off with a 21-7 win over Laurel for their first state title since 1998. The question now is what approach they take in setting expectations after reaching the pinnacle.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel begins 3-peat quest; Missoula Hellgate, Big Sky eye growth
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel heads into the 2022 football season as the defending State AA champion for the second year in a row. Having the largest possible target on their back was a new experience for the Spartans last year. No one had gone through that before because they were coming off a 2020 title run in which they ended a 48-year championship drought.
406mtsports.com
Philipsburg barrel racer Rachel Ward handles tough decisions
BILLINGS — Volleyball or barrel racing?. Rachel Ward could not avoid the question. Last October, Ward had to decide whether to compete at her first Northern Women’s Rodeo Association Finals in barrel racing or play volleyball for her high school team at the district tournament. A setter for...
Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures
Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers. Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.
Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise
That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
Post Register
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
Four Corners fire burns 73 acres near border of Payette and Boise National Forests
BOISE, Idaho — Payette National Forest (PNF) firefighters are responding to the Four Corners wildfire that was first reported Saturday evening. According to PNF, the fire is estimated to be 73 acres and, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it was likely started by lightning from Thursday’s thunderstorms.
You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker
True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
Kuna Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kuna man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash when the driver of a car attempted a u-turn. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to Deer Flat Road a little after 6:30 p.m. where a 16-year-old tried to make a u-turn and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling behind her. The 43-year-old man who was wearing a helmet was taken to an area hospital were he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
Post Register
Some wells in Boise dry up amid development, neighbors say long-term planning is needed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some wells in Southwest Boise are drying up. It's not because of the hot dry summers, but in part because of development in the Boise area. Steve and Kara Nadeau's well has already gone dry once, and they worry it's only going to get worse.
