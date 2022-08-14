ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Shoots Himself After Driving Into US Capitol Barricade: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A man shot himself after crashing his car into the US Capitol barricade as it went up in flames early Sunday, Aug. 14, authorities said.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. on East Capitol and Second street, US Capitol Police said.

While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. That's when he fired several shots into the air before turning the gun on himself. Nobody else was hurt.

At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons.

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Capitol Police#Driving#Violent Crime#Capitol Barricade
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police asking for public's help to identify woman that woke up from coma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman involved in a car crash who recently woke up from a coma. The woman was in a coma for two weeks and is now regaining consciousness with limited brain function, according to police. She had no identification on her, only a tattoo to help describe her.Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest section in late July. The driver stayed on scene but as the days passed, the victim remained in the hospital.Medical staff says she's been in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Funeral arrangements scheduled for Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE – Funeral arrangements have been made for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch over the weekend.A viewing is set for next Thursday at Wylie Funeral Home. It will be followed by a funeral the next morning at True Christian Faith Temple, according to a listing on the funeral home's website.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Saturday night, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search for answers and...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ named by police

A 25-year-old man gunned down in what is thought to be a targeted shooting has been named by police.Kacey Boothe was shot in Forest Rise, Walthamstow, east London shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday and taken to hospital by car, where he died.Police believe people at a party at a nearby community centre may have seen what happened and have urged witnesses to come forward.I understand that after such a serious incident, the prospect of talking to the police can be daunting. I want to reassure anyone who is having doubts that we understand the courage it takesDCI Laurence SmithDetective Chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
339K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy