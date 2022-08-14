ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 20

Alpha Delta White
3d ago

The fire was started by a careless camper who built a fire in the intersection of two main trails. No fires are allowed out side a couple places on Isle Royale, this is exactly why.

Reply(2)
16
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s biggest trees measure up for state contest

Not only does Michigan have a lot of trees, but the Great Lakes State is home to some real whoppers – even some national champions. Nature-lovers, tree-huggers, and botany enthusiasts across the state are this week getting in their final submissions for the Michigan “Big Tree Hunt” contest hosted by nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan. This is the 15th biennial contest since the event launched in 1993.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America

In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks

Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Houghton, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Government
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of America’s Best Lake Towns

There isn’t much of summer left, but there’s still time to enjoy the beautiful lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-appropriate things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and take in the sunshine. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Satire Site Jokes about Roundabouts along Upper Peninsula’s Notoriously Straight Sceney Stretch – Yoopers Didn’t Get the Joke

If you've ever driven across Michigan's Upper Peninsula on M-28 you likely remember the Sceney Stretch, the notoriously long and straight section of road between M-77 at Sceney and M-94 at Shingleton. Running 25 miles through swampland and a wildlife refuge there are very few cross streets and hardly a curve. The road is considered the longest straight stretch of road east of the Mississippi River.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Peninsula#Campground#Isle Royale National Park#Wildfire#Health And Safety#National Park Services#Dock Greenstone#The Daisy Farm Trail
MLive

Michigan wildland firefighter killed by falling tree while battling Oregon forest fire

A wildland firefighter from Michigan was killed by a falling tree while battling a forest fire in Oregon with his hotshot crew last week, the U.S. Forest Service announced. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, died while battling the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, Ore., when a tree fell on him, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, causing fatal injuries, officials said. He was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots from Colorado, which had been assigned to the fire.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy