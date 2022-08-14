Read full article on original website
BBC
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender
West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
BBC
Taiwo Awoniyi: Nigeria striker revels in historic goal for Nottingham Forest
Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi was delighted his first goal for Nottingham Forest ensured that the club's first Premier League home game in 23 years ended in victory. The 25-year-old bundled in from close range in first-half stoppage time against West Ham United to set his side on the way to a 1-0 win on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp: Nunez knows he let his teammates down; Vieira proud of Palace
Jurgen Klopp isn’t panicking yet, but as Liverpool dropped points for the second straight game to start the Premier League season and injuries are threatening to derail the Reds from a title race in the opening month, it was clear that all is not well at Anfield right now.
BBC
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: 'Spurs show they now have fight as well as depth' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
I've been waiting a long time for Tottenham to play as badly as they did against Chelsea and still get a positive result. One of my biggest criticisms of Spurs for many months has been their inability to put in a poor performance and still avoid defeat. All the best...
Report: Liverpool Quit Matheus Nunes Transfer Talks - Fee Wanted Revealed
Liverpool have walked away from talks regarding the transfer of Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes according to a report.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan
Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
Report: Chelsea Agree Terms With Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei
Chelsea's busy summer looks set to continue, with another promising youth player having reportedly agreed terms ahead of a move.
BBC
Manchester United Supporters Trust will 'demand answers' from board
Manchester United Supporters Trust says it will "demand answers" from those running the club after a "humiliatingly bad" start to the season. United have lost both of their opening games and currently sit bottom of the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag cancelled the players' day off on Sunday following...
Report: Manchester City Still Targeting Kieran Tierney From Arsenal
Sergio Gomez is set to be Manchester City's last venture into the transfer market this summer, but according to reports the club are still targeting Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney. The player was part of shortlist the club made up of left-backs they were interested in.
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
SB Nation
Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea Approach
Former Liverpool FC Sporting Director Michael Edwards has informed Chelsea that he will not be working for them. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football”, which is what most Liverpool fans thought he was going to do when he announced his plans to leave his position in November last year.
'This Is A Massive Game For Liverpool' - Pundit On Importance Of Beating Crystal Palace
As Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, Paul Merson has called out the importance of a victory for Jurgen Klopp's team.
SB Nation
Manchester United ready to move for Hakim Ziyech if Chelsea ‘not too greedy’ — report
Hakim Ziyech has been linked with AC Milan for much of the summer, but those rumors have not really risen to anything above a quiet, steady background-noise level. If anything, they’ve died away a bit recently following Milan’s signing of attacking midfielder Charles De Ketalaere from Club Brugge for a cool €30m+.
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
Milan begin title defence in style as Inter leave it late in Serie A | Nicky Bandini
On an opening weekend of thrills and spills, Milan looked far more self-assured than their city rivals even as both sides won
BBC
Aldershot chairman Shahid Azeem 'embarrassed' by fan behaviour at Boreham Wood
Aldershot Town chairman Shahid Azeem said the club are "hanging their heads in shame" following disorder by their supporters during their away victory at Boreham Wood on Tuesday. Stewards reported fans verbally abusing home goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, while damage was reported to the stadium. Aldershot have apologised to Ashmore and...
