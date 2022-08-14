ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan

Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
SOCCER
BBC

Manchester United Supporters Trust will 'demand answers' from board

Manchester United Supporters Trust says it will "demand answers" from those running the club after a "humiliatingly bad" start to the season. United have lost both of their opening games and currently sit bottom of the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag cancelled the players' day off on Sunday following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea Approach

Former Liverpool FC Sporting Director Michael Edwards has informed Chelsea that he will not be working for them. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football”, which is what most Liverpool fans thought he was going to do when he announced his plans to leave his position in November last year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE

