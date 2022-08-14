Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
The Jewish Press
Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America
According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
"We've been to hell and back": Employees walk out as job unhappiness soars
Workers from California to New York are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. Employees from coffee shops to hospitals have been staging walkouts and going on strike. It all comes amid a new Gallup poll that found half of workers are stressed, and one in five battles anger or...
Washington Examiner
Effort to recall Los Angeles DA Gascon not over, grassroots group says
The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon will regroup and begin to sort through 46,807 invalid voter signatures that doomed an effort to oust the beleaguered prosecutor in a future election. The registrar-recorder’s office announced Monday that the campaign failed to deliver 566,857 valid signatures to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
NBC San Diego
I've Traveled and Worked Remotely in 50 U.S. Cities: Here Are the Top 4—and They Aren't New York Or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
foxla.com
This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation
GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
L.A. County lifeguard dies
A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
RELATED PEOPLE
theeastsiderla.com
A chronically absent Boyle Heights student gets a visit and encouragement from LAUSD superintendent
Boyle Heights -- Fifteen-year-old Yordi Luna had not been very enthusiastic about school. In fact, his mom, using a security camera, saw that Yordi was often at home, not at school. “I felt like I really didn’t need it,” said the Garfield High sophomore. “I just felt like I had...
Prosecutor: Driver’s mental health deteriorated before crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, near Los Angeles was suffering from worsening mental health problems and had been involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment, prosecutors said Monday while seeking to deny her pretrial release. Nicole...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
spectrumnews1.com
Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
MacKenzie Scott donates homes valued at $55M in Beverly Hills to fund affordable housing projects
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Two houses in Beverly Hills — owned by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — will be sold, with the proceeds going toward affordable housing projects and an immigrant integration program in Los Angeles. Scott, a novelist and the former wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Man arrested for California college tuition scheme that targeted veterans
A Los Angeles man has been arrested for counterfeiting tuition waivers for families of veterans, duping University of California and California State University schools out of half a million dollars in the process, state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced. Don Azul was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly posing as...
Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital
POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
theodysseyonline.com
Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles
Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles. Do you love the spicey hot chicken? If yes, then you are not different from me. Many people think of making them at home, but it is not a piece of cake. Hot chicken is also known as Nashville hot chicken because you find its original authentic availability in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US.
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0