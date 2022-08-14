ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Jewish Press

Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America

According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Effort to recall Los Angeles DA Gascon not over, grassroots group says

The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon will regroup and begin to sort through 46,807 invalid voter signatures that doomed an effort to oust the beleaguered prosecutor in a future election. The registrar-recorder’s office announced Monday that the campaign failed to deliver 566,857 valid signatures to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
foxla.com

This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation

GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

L.A. County lifeguard dies

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Brennan
spectrumnews1.com

Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#School Teachers
americanmilitarynews.com

Man arrested for California college tuition scheme that targeted veterans

A Los Angeles man has been arrested for counterfeiting tuition waivers for families of veterans, duping University of California and California State University schools out of half a million dollars in the process, state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced. Don Azul was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly posing as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital

POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
POMONA, CA
Jalopnik

Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
fox5ny.com

Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study

LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
CALIFORNIA STATE
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theodysseyonline.com

Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles

Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles. Do you love the spicey hot chicken? If yes, then you are not different from me. Many people think of making them at home, but it is not a piece of cake. Hot chicken is also known as Nashville hot chicken because you find its original authentic availability in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US.
LOS ANGELES, CA
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

CBS News

529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy