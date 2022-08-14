ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbound I-275, Howard Frankland Bridge to close Monday night

By Olivia George
 3 days ago
Traffic streams southbound over the existing Howard Frankland Bridge over Old Tampa Bay on Thursday, June 30, 2022, between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. FDOT is rebuilding the existing northbound bridge, far left, which was originally constructed in 1959, and adding capacity to alleviate traffic congestion with a new bridge, at right. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

All southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will be closed overnight Monday so construction crews can perform overhead sign installation work as part of the Gateway Expressway project.

The lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, weather permitting.

During this time, southbound I-275 motorists needing to cross Old Tampa Bay will be directed to exit the interstate using U.S. 92 West at Exit 41A, continue south on Dale Mabry Highway, west on Gandy Boulevard, then north on Roosevelt Boulevard towards the southbound I-275 entrance ramp. This closure does not affect northbound traffic on I-275.

Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through the area. Motorists should expect traffic delays and congestion during these detours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg to close from 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, weather permitting. [ Florida Department of Transportation ]

