Bethlehem police chief gives Musikfest public safety recap; no arrest made yet in shooting that left 20-year-old wounded
Police have not yet made an arrest in a Saturday night shooting that left a 20-year-old man wounded and caused widespread panic at the festival, Chief Michelle Kott said Tuesday at a city council meeting. Source: Morningcall.
Musikfest shooting: Man shot in abdomen in ‘isolated incident’ that prompted panic, police reveal 2 days later
Bethlehem police say a shooting that shut down Musikfest on Saturday night and sent crowds fleeing wounded a 20-year-old male, who was shot in the abdomen.
4 people remain critical after man drove into crowd at fundraiser for Pa. fire victims
The number of patients listed as critically injured after a car crashed into a crowd at a fundraiser in Berwick on Saturday for the Nescopeck fire victims dropped from five to four on Monday. Source: pennnews.
Pa. man who crashed into crowd at fundraiser for fire victims also charged with running over mother, killing her
A Luzerne County man charged with killing two people in separate incidents minutes apart on Saturday told police he crashed his car into a crowd outside a Berwick bar because he was frustrated and tired of arguing with his mother, according to arrest papers. Source: pennnews.
Vehicle crashes into 128-year-old Bushkill Township church, damaging historic structure
A vehicle drove into Bible Holiness Church in Bushkill Township Tuesday afternoon.
Man charged with plowing vehicle into crowded fundraiser for Pa. fire victims, killing one, injuring 17
A 24-year-old man is charged with two counts of criminal homicide on accusations he plowed a vehicle through a crowded Berwick fundraiser — killing one person and wounding 17 — before bludgeoning a woman to death in nearby Nescopeck moments later. Source: Morningcall.
Man killed in Northampton County motorcycle crash
A Bangor man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Lower Mount Bethel Township, state police said.
Famous ‘Saluting Marine’ turns his attention to Lehigh Valley, Dieruff grads
A Marine who gained fame for his annual salute of the “Rolling Thunder” motorcade spoke to a group in Allentown.
‘Try sleeping with 24/7 fluorescent lights on’: Group wants to end ‘torture’ of extended solitary confinement in Lehigh County Jail
Activists and protestors are continuing a movement to end solitary confinement in prisons in the Lehigh Valley.
Musikfest 2022: Bethlehem event welcomes more than 1.2 million people, setting record attendance
Musikfest 2022 was one for the books, with a record-breaking attendance of 1.24 million people for the Bethlehem music festival.
Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Allentown
An Allentown crash left a woman seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle.
Lehigh Valley Pride: Everything you need to know about the 29th annual event
We have all the details on the 29th edition of Lehigh Valley Pride, which will run noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Allentown’s Jewish Community Center.
Bethlehem once again has one of ‘hottest ZIP codes’ for real estate in the country
According to the annual numbers from Realtor.com, Bethlehem’s 18017 ZIP code is the sixth ‘hottest’ in the nation.
Pharmacy Manager (Pharmacist in Charge) Job in Walnutport, PA at Rite Aid – ZipRecruiter
Easy 1-Click Apply (RITE AID) Pharmacy Manager (Pharmacist in Charge) job in Walnutport, PA. View job description, responsibilities and …. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Dixie Cup factory is back on the market. Nat Hyman wants to build apartments there, and says he doesn’t need a tax break.
The former Dixie Cup factory in Wilson is back on the market, and Allentown developer Nat Hyman wants to turn it into apartments, without any need for a tax incentive.
